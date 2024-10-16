📱 A new report says Samsung still doesn’t know what chip to include in the Galaxy S25

🤖 It might go all-in on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 because the new Exynos isn’t ready

💰 If it switches to Snapdragon, the S25 could cost more than ever

📅 We expect the S25 series to debut in early 2025

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S25 early next year, but it has a tough decision to make first: what chip it should use to power the thing. According to Korean outlet Hankyung, the company may continue using both a Snapdragon chip and an Exynos chip in select markets, despite previous rumors that Samsung would switch entirely to Snapdragon.

The report comes after every member of the lineup - including the regular Galaxy S25, the Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra - leaked in renders.

International Galaxy S25s might have an Exynos chip after all

For context, if you buy a Samsung Galaxy S phone in a different market like Europe, it’ll come with one of Samsung’s Exynos chips which it produces itself. While not as powerful as Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chips, it gives Samsung deeper control over optimizations, the modem, and the company’s all-important bottom line. Third-party chips are far more expensive than the ones you can make yourself, which is the primary reason Samsung uses Exynos everywhere it can.

In the United States, Samsung has used Snapdragon chips for a long time. It’s the chip that consumers expect to see in a high-end phone, after all. With the Galaxy S25 series, Samsung will likely include the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 or 8 Elite, which is expected to launch next week at Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii. But overseas, it’s been unclear what the chipset could wind up being.

Rumors pointed to the Exynos 2500 not yielding the results that Samsung needs it to in order to appear in a flagship phone. It’s a brand-new 3-nanometer processor, so it’s normal to see speed bumps like this during development. However, Samsung is getting very close to the expected launch time of the S25 series, which we believe is sometime in January or February.

If Samsung wants to include Exynos chips, it’ll have to decide in the next few weeks. According to the report, Samsung will decide what to do later this month or in early November. If it decides the upcoming Exynos 2500 isn’t good enough, everyone around the world could see a more powerful Galaxy phone than they’re used to thanks to Snapdragon, but the price per device could also increase since Samsung will need to buy a lot more chips from Qualcomm. Here in the United States, we’d likely experience a price bump as a result.

This is all speculation, of course, but it’s clear the S25 series will be an interesting one for Samsung.

Beyond the chipset, the S25 series is expected to get upgrades in battery capacity, cameras, charging speed, and more. The design is expected to be flatter than usual and resemble the Pixel 9 and iPhone 16. Each model will also be powered by One UI 7 based on Android 15.

We’ll know more about these phones over the next few weeks as the rumor mill continues to spin, so stay tuned.