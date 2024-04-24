📈 Fallout 76 has received a record number of players

Fallout 76 didn’t get off to the best start when it launched in 2018, receiving its fair share of critical reviews and complaints from players. However, it’s now having an incredible resurgence, and it’s mostly down to the Amazon Fallout TV show.

Bethesda has continued to improve Fallout 76, but it was never going to attract the type of attention it’s receiving today. The company shared that the game attracted one million players in a single day, which is astonishing for a game that’s five years old.

“Thanks a-million! Welcome over one million dwellers into Appalachia in a single day. Holy Moly!”, the official Fallout account shared on X.

Fallout 76’s success is also down to the fact it’s available on every system bar the Nintendo Switch. PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC players can all join in the fun and the game recently received performance upgrades on both Sony and Microsoft’s consoles.

But there’s no denying that interest in Fallout 76 is at an all-time high because of the TV show. Fallout games have never been more popular, with concurrent player counts more than doubling after the show aired.

And Bethesda will likely have even more good news to celebrate in the coming days. A Fallout 4 next-gen update for PS5 and Xbox Series X is available tomorrow, April 25, which is sure to encourage even more players to revisit the wasteland or explore what’s left of the world for the very first time.

Amazon has officially renewed the Fallout TV show for a second season. The show is sitting on an impressive 93% after 108 reviews from critics and an audience score of 88% on Rotten Tomatoes.