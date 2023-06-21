Even though Fallout 76 is part of Microsoft’s portfolio of first-party titles after it snapped up Bethesda in 2021 for $7.5 billion, PS5 players have discovered a surprising upgrade.

According to a post on Reddit by r/BOSS_Zombie, Fallout 76 now runs at 60fps on PS5, bringing it to parity with the Xbox Series X|S versions which benefited from Microsoft’s ‘FPS Boost’ tech last year. Other users have weighed in to say they’ve experienced the same, though it seems like only the PS5 version benefits from the performance upgrade and not the PS4 version.

It appears that Bethesda hasn’t highlighted the update, as nothing was mentioned in the game’s recent patch notes. However, it shows that the developer is clearly committed to PlayStation 5 players, even if the studio’s next big exclusive, Starfield, is exclusive to Xbox Series X|S and PC.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Fallout 76 PS5 update

👀 PS5 players have noticed a performance improvement for Fallout 76

💪 The game now runs at 60fps instead of 30fps on PlayStation 5

🤫 The update was rolled out but wasn’t mentioned in the patch notes

😎 A next-gen update of Fallout 4 is coming soon

Even though Starfield isn’t on PS5, that hasn’t stopped one disgruntled gamer from launching a desperate plea to get it on Sony’s console. A petition was created on Charge.org and has somehow amassed almost 3,000 signatures.

It’s fair to say that Fallout 76 got off to a rocky start and won’t be found in our best PS5 games or best Xbox Series X games lists, but the game has since drawn in 13.5 million players as of December 2022. It’s continued to receive expansion packs and new content, as well as performance improvements like the one found on PS5.

The Fallout series is still incredibly popular, too, and with Fallout 4 set to receive a next-gen update for PS5 and Xbox Series X in the future, many players will likely return to the vault once again. Amazon is also working on a Fallout TV show, which will only boost the game’s appeal – unless it’s a total disaster.

With Microsoft’s deal with Activision Blizzard hanging in the balance over concerns it will take Call of Duty away from PS5, regulators may want to note that swathes of Bethesda titles have come to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog in recent months, and Microsoft isn’t neglecting titles it’s already released on Sony’s console.

While this is unlikely to dismiss the concerns raised by the FTC and UK’s regulator, at least PS5 fans can enjoy Fallout 76 at a higher frame rate right now. Xbox players can also download the game for free on Xbox Game Pass. If your subscription has run out, you can save on an Xbox Game Pass 12 month membership with our discount code.