Starfield is shaping up to be one of the best Xbox Series X games and one of the biggest video game launches of this year, but its exclusivity to Microsoft’s consoles and PC has angered some PS5 gamers.

Sony’s console is home to countless incredible exclusives like Marvel’s Spider-Man, Ghost of Tsushima, and Gran Turismo 7, but that hasn’t stopped one disgruntled fan from launching what can only be described as a desperate plea to get Bethesda’s space-faring RPG on PS5.

First spotted by DualShockers, a petition on Change.org was started by Benjamin Dickey and implores Bethesda to not only bring Starfield to PS5 but to make it an exclusive. And that’s simply never going to happen.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Starfield on PS5

🤭 A gamer has launched a petition to get Starfield on PS5

😳 It’s received almost 1,000 signatures

🤣 The petition wants to make Starfield a PS5 exclusive

📆 Starfield launches on Xbox Series X|S and PC on September 6

The petition, which remarkably has almost 1,000 signatures, makes a laughable argument as to why PS5 gamers deserve to play Starfield on Sony’s console. According to the petition, Bethesda’s games “perform better on PlayStation, run better, and sell better”. It goes on to say, “Xbox and its 12 dedicated players do NOT deserve Starfield or any exclusivity. Not only are they arrogant and annoying but since the showcase they have been irritating”.

The petition ends by encouraging gamers to “protest at GameStops and Walmarts on Starfields [sic] release date” and that certain YouTubers should be canceled for their support of the game.

Now, even though this kind of unhinged opinion is sadly commonplace online, I do believe this petition is merely trolling and making fun of the discourse that Starfield is causing between the two console camps. PlayStation and Xbox fans are always looking for ways to one-up each other, and all it takes is for a good game to spark tribalism on both sides.

However, even if this petition was genuine and reached one million signatures, there’s no way Starfield will ever make its way to PS5, just like no one would expect God of War or The Last of Us to appear on Xbox Series X|S.

If you’re excited about Starfield, the Starfield Xbox controller is available to buy right now. The highly coveted Starfield Constellation Edition is also up for pre-order, but it’s a lot harder to find. The game launches exclusively on Xbox Series X|S and PC on September 6 and is available on Xbox Game Pass on day one.