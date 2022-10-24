➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Fallout 4 update

☣️ Fallout 4 is getting upgraded for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2023

🆓 The update will be free to those who already own the game

💪 The game will feature a new performance mode, 4K quality mode, high frame rate mode, and various bug fixes

👍 Bonus content for Fallout 4’s Creation Club will also be included

Bethesda has announced that Fallout 4 will be getting the next-gen update treatment for PS5, Xbox Series X|S consoles, and PC in 2023.

The publisher, which is now owned by Microsoft, made the announcement as part of its Fallout 25th-anniversary celebrations and confirmed that the update will be free for those who already own the game.

The next-gen Fallout 4 update will add a performance mode, 4K quality mode, and high frame rate mode, and address various bugs. Currently, you can play the game at 1080p / 60fps on Xbox Series X thanks to FPS Boost and backward compatibility, but having a native current-gen version of the game is certainly appealing, particularly for PS5 owners who can only play Fallout 4 at 30fps and those who like playing Xbox Series X games at 120fps.

Bethesda’s revamped version of Fallout 4 will also include new Creation Club content and seems to be a similar offering to when the publisher re-released Skyrim (for the umpteenth time) on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Despite Bethesda’s next marquee title, Starfield, being exclusive to Xbox Series X|S and PC, it’s pleasing to see that Microsoft isn’t forgetting about those who have played Fallout 4 on PS5.

It also goes against Sony’s current war of words with Microsoft surrounding Call of Duty’s future exclusivity, which has admittedly gotten rather ugly. The latest update on the saga is that the UK’s competition regulator, the CMA, is asking the public for their input on Microsoft’s pending $69bn deal.

What could possibly go wrong? 🙃