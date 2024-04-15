👍 The Fallout TV show’s success is having a positive impact on the games

📈 Player counts have more than doubled for Fallout games on Steam

👋 The show is attracting new and returning players to Fallout 4, Fallout 76 and Fallout New Vegas

📆 Bethesda announced a next-gen update is coming to Fallout 4 on April 25

Amazon’s Fallout TV show is available to watch on Prime Video, and it’s proving to be a big success with critics and viewers alike. The show is sitting on a Rotten Tomatoes critics score of 94% and an audience score of 88%.

Perhaps more significant for Microsoft and Bethesda Studios, however, is that the Fallout TV show has led to a huge surge in interest in the Fallout video game series.

According to SteamDB, which tracks active player counts on Steam, Fallout 4, Fallout 76, and Fallout: New Vegas have all seen a noticeable uptick in players that coincides with the show’s launch.

Each game has more than doubled its concurrent players, and it’s likely a similar trend is happening on consoles, especially as every Fallout game is available on Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft is currently holding a well-timed sale, too, which ends on April 19.

Bethesda also announced that a Fallout 4 next-gen update for PS5 and Xbox Series X will be available on April 25.

Fallout 4 is the most popular title currently, though Fallout 76 isn’t too far behind. Fan-favourite Fallout: New Vegas has also seen an influx in players, but it’s the oldest title of the three.

Amazon’s Fallout TV show has already been renewed for a second season and will only increase enthusiasm for Bethesda’s long-running series. The knock-on effect isn’t unusual, as we’re seeing more video game adaptations lead to an increase in sales as more people discover the enthralling universes of some of the best games for the first time.

However, there’s no doubt that the Fallout TV show is one of the better adaptations out there as they don’t always please fans of the series. The Halo TV show is a good example, with a lukewarm first season that was generally disliked by audiences. It appears the second season has been more warmly received, though.

Video game fans can look forward to more adaptations soon. Netflix announced it is working on a live-action Gears of War movie and animation, and a Borderlands film is set to release in August. Nintendo also announced that it’s working on a Super Mario Bros. Movie sequel and a live-action Legend of Zelda movie.