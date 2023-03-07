Tempted by Sony’s next-gen VR headset but not sure if the device is fit for bespectacled gamers? It’s a fair worry. Virtual reality technology hasn’t always been so inclusive. As well as making some users feel queasy, early VR headsets were often uncomfortable or impossible to wear alongside glasses.

Fortunately, manufacturers have made a lot of progress over the last several years. Like other VR headsets, the PSVR 2 can be worn with glasses of all shapes and sizes. Whether you wear the tiniest goggles or the biggest aviators, they’re very likely to fit snugly inside. According to Sony, the PSVR 2 “was designed to accommodate players who wear glasses. However, some very wide or unusually shaped glasses may not fit”.

You won’t lose any functionality wearing them, either. One of the more impressive features of the PSVR 2 specs is its fancy eye-tracking technology, which is able to follow the direction of your eyes and identify the exact point on-screen you’re looking at. Wearing glasses thankfully in no way inhibits this function.

Plus, it’s by all accounts pretty comfortable. The PSVR 2’s main visor can be adjusted to sit closer or further from your face, so as to not squish your glasses up against the bridge of your nose. Pulling the headset away from your face will also minimize the risk of scratching the PSVR 2’s fairly delicate lenses. Make sure your glasses aren’t physically touching the lenses and you’ll be fine (although it would feel pretty uncomfortable if they were).

Of course, you may not need to wear glasses while playing in virtual reality at all. If you’re near-sighted and have a weak prescription, you might find you’re able to happily play glasses-free. Equally, if you want to make things really easy for yourself, consider picking up a pair of contact lenses – there’s no way the PSVR 2 is going to interfere with them.

Some companies also offer prescription lenses that you can place over the PSVR 2, giving you a glasses-free experience.

That the PSVR 2 plays nice with glasses is certainly a welcome feature, but not one that’s peculiar to Sony’s headset. The Meta Quest 2 is just as glasses-friendly, so don’t let it worry you when weighing up your decision when it comes to PSVR 2 vs Meta Quest 2. You’d be better off asking if you can put up with a wired VR headset.

You might also be wondering if PSVR 2 works on PS4 or if it’s compatible with PC. Before you bite the bullet, read Adam’s thoughts on whether PSVR 2 is really worth it.