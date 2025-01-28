📧 You might have an invite for a Nintendo Switch 2 hands-on event in your inbox

🙏 Invites are rolling out now, as well as rejections

👉 Check your spam and junk folders if you can’t see it in your inbox

🤞 Nintendo is offering waitlist tickets, which could give people another chance

If you registered for one of the Nintendo Switch 2 hands-on events, check your inbox. Invites are rolling out to fans who entered the draw and you could be one of the lucky few to try Nintendo’s next hardware.

It’s worth checking your spam folder, as it seems like a lot of invites have automatically ended up in people’s junk.

Nintendo is also emailing unsuccessful applicants, which unfortunately applies to me. I registered for one of the London events, which takes place between April 11 and 13, and sadly wasn’t selected.

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

Luckily, the rejection email says that there is another chance to get hands-on with the Switch 2. Waitlist tickets will be offered on Wednesday, January 29, at 3pm BST, which will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

However, Nintendo’s email specifies, “Please note that joining a waitlist does not guarantee that you will receive tickets.”

Those who have received an invite to the one of the hands-on events will get to try the Nintendo Switch 2 for up to four hours at some locations, which should give you plenty of time to decide whether or not it’s worth it.

Nintendo will reveal more about its next console on April 2, where we should get that all-important Nintendo Switch 2 price and release date.

If you’re wondering whether you need to buy Nintendo’s next system, check out our Nintendo Switch 2 vs Nintendo Switch comparison to see which one is right for you.

