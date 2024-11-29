Image credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut

I just published my Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds review and have been using them every day since, so I was pumped to see the headphones were going on sale for Black Friday. Right now, you can get the earbuds for $70 off, lowering the price from $299 to $229. That’s a steal for headphones that come with the best ANC I’ve ever used in a pair of earbuds - and I test a lot of headphones.

The earbuds are available in a variety of colors such as Black, Lunar Blue, Moonstone Blue, White Smoke, and a special edition Diamond. I have the Black color way which looks fine, but I’d recommend something cooler like Diamond or White Smoke.

At $229, you get a pair of earbuds that look a bit chunky but are comfortable, lightweight, and securely fit in your ears. Sound quality is excellent thanks to Bose’s drivers and audio processing technology, and the company’s active noise cancellation is the single-best that I’ve used in earbuds yet. It’s miles better than something like the AirPods Pro 2 or Sony LinkBuds Fit, and it’s the biggest reason why you should consider buying these headphones.

The buds also ship with solid battery life, handy touch controls, and multi-device connectivity. The one thing I wish they had was wireless charging, which would make them the perfect pair of wireless earbuds, but I guess we can’t have everything we ask for.

Nevertheless, these premium wireless earbuds give the rest of the competition a run for their money. If you want to surprise something this holiday season with excellent earbuds, the QC Ultra Earbuds are the way to go.

