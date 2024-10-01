(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🎧 Sony announces the LinkBuds Fit as a replacement for the LinkBuds S

🔈 Features the same Dynamix Driver X and the Integrated Processor V2 from its flagship WF-1000XM5

😌 New Sound Connect app with an added Background Music effect for less in your face listening

🆕 Sony also replaces the original Linkbuds with the LinkBuds Open

📣 Features a larger design and bigger 11mm driver

Sony is replacing its beloved LinkBuds S with a new pair of LinkBuds Fit, and they’re absolutely tiny.

The new Sony LinkBuds Fit ditches the traditional earbud shape and instead adopts the coffee beans-like design of Sony’s original LinkBuds (read on for Sony’s new replacement for those). They also should be a better fit (haha) now that they’re shaped, as Sony claims, to match the human ear with an ergonomic design. Sony has also developed new Air Fitting Supporters, which are basically wings with an air cushion, to help keep its earbuds in place.

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Sony has also managed to squeeze a new Dynamix Driver X and the Integrated Processor V2 from its flagship WF-1000XM5 earbuds into the LinkBuds Fit. I had a short demo with them in New York, and they delivered a similar noise-canceling and transparency experience.

You’ll also control the Sony LinkBuds Fit through a new Sound Connect app that will replace the old Headphones Connect app. This new app includes some new features, including a Background Music effect that makes it sound like it’s coming from speakers in a bedroom, living room, or cafe. I also tried this feature, and I can see it being useful if you just want some background music to help you focus on work or working out.

Sony LinkBuds S (left) vs LinkBuds Fit (right) (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

As for battery life, Sony claims the LinkBuds Fit will last 5.5 hours, and there are three charges in the battery case for a total of 21 hours of playback.

The Sony LinkBuds S are available for purchase now for $199. Also if you want to customize your earbuds the ear supporters cost $9.99 each and it’s $19.99 for the case covers

Sony LinkBuds Open

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Sony is also replacing its open-ear LinkBuds with the LinkBuds Open.

They’re a bit bigger this time, and they utilize the same Air Fitting Supporters as the LinkBuds Fit. The iconic donut-hole shape is also larger this time to fit a bigger 11mm ring-shaped driver. Sony also upgraded its open earbuds with the same Integrated Processor V2 from the WF-1000XM5 earbuds.

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

The LinkBuds Open also have a new automatic Adaptive Volume Control feature that adjusts earbuds volume based on how much ambient sound is around you.

Sony promises the LinkBuds Open will last for eight hours of play, and the charging case holds another 14 hours of battery life.

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

The Sony LinkBuds Open are also available to purchase now for $199.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.