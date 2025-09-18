(Credit: Belkin / Apple)

Apple introduced its strongest glass yet with the iPhone 17 series. The company’s Ceramic Shield 2 promises increased drop and scratch resistance which, over time, will (hopefully) mean you won’t shatter your phone screen every time you drop it. But no matter how strong Apple claims it is, it’s still glass, and enough force at the right angle could make your iPhone 17 or iPhone 17 Pro unusable.

Thankfully, there’s a wide market of screen protectors that can keep your iPhone’s display scratch and crack-free. As tech reporters who have spent 30+ combined years reviewing phones and their corresponding accessories, we know a thing or two about what makes a good screen protector, and we’ve found some that are perfect additions to your iPhone 17.

Here’s our list of the six best screen protectors on the market that help you protect your display (and the content that’s on it).

Best iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro screen protectors

Spigen GlasTR EZ FIT Screen Protector

✅ AluminaCore glass for extra protection

✅ Easy to install

✅ Two in every pack

✅ Affordable

❌ Prone to smudges

As someone who’s responsible for replacing his family’s screen protectors when they get beat up, I can confirm that Spigen’s GlasTR EZ FIT protectors are an easy go-to. Not only are they affordable and come in packs of two, they use Spigen’s AluminaCore glass which infuses aluminum for increased durability. The protector is 10x stronger than tempered glass and are military-grade drop tested. Plus, Spigen makes it incredibly easy to install thanks to a special tray that’ll perfectly fit your iPhone 17 or 17 Pro.

Price: $19.99

Amazon: Spigen GlasTR EZ FIT

Belkin UltraGlass 2 Screen Protector

✅ Precise fit with bubble-free installation

✅ 7.2-foot drop protection

✅ Up to 25x stronger than traditional glass

✅ Thin design

❌ Pricier than other single-pack screen protectors

Belkin has an Apple-certified screen protector that’s a perfect fit for your iPhone 17 or iPhone 17 Pro. The UltraGlass 2 screen protector comes with double ion-exchange strengthened glass that’s up to 25x stronger than traditional glass. It’s been tested for 7.2-foot drop protection, it’s scratch-free, and it keeps a slim profile so that you barely notice it’s there. It also comes with a special tray for easy installation.

Price: $39.95

Apple: Belkin UltraGlass 2

Zagg Glass+ Screen Protector

✅ 3x impact and shatter protection

✅ Smudge and scratch resistant

✅ Two-step install process

✅ Affordable price

❌ Only one in the box

Zagg makes some of the best screen protectors in the world, and the brand’s budget option for the iPhone 17 and 17 Pro is ideal for anyone who needs extra protection. The screen protector offers 3x the strength of other screen protectors, it’s resistant to scratches, and it avoids getting all smudged up. It feels the most like your phone’s built-in glass than any other screen protector I’ve personally used. What’s more, Zagg designed one of the most genius installation processes that literally consists of just two steps.

Price: $24.99

Amazon: Zagg Glass+ Screen Protector

Dbrand Prism Screen Protector

✅ Impressively precise design

✅ “Idiot-proof” installation

✅ Scratch-resistant

✅ Dust-proof during installation

✅ Two in every pack

❌ Not as durable as other protectors

A solid choice for those who want to avoid scratching up their iPhone 17 display over time is Dbrand’s Prism Screen Protector. The tempered glass is designed to fit on your device with such precision that you’d think it was a piece of glass from one of Apple’s factories. It comes with an anti-fingerprint coating on top and a special statically-charged peel layer that, when installing the protector, eliminates dust so none gets trapped underneath. You also get a second protector in the box in case you mess up the first one, although Dbrand says the installation process is “idiot-proof.”

Price: $34.99

Dbrand: Prism Screen Protector

Screen Skinz customizable screen protector

(Credit: Screen Skinz)

✅ Customizable emblem that fades when you use your phone

✅ Scratch resistant

✅ Lifetime replacements

❌ Not as durable as other protectors

❌ Only one in the box

Ever want your favorite sports team’s logo, your company’s logo, or your astrological sign on your phone? Screen Skinz can give you that with its customizable screen protectors. You can add a custom image or pick your favorite design from the company’s wide library to add some personality to your iPhone 17. It’s visible when your phone is asleep, and when you wake it up, it fades away. The protector is scratch-resistant and durable against drops, and Screen Skinz says it offers lifetime replacements if it fails for whatever reason.

Price: $34.99 - $49.99

Screen Skinz screen protectors

Zagg Privacy XTR Screen Protector

✅ Robust privacy with four-way blockers

✅ 5x stronger than traditional screen protectors

✅ Scratch-resistant

✅ Two-step install

❌ Only one in the box

❌ Pricier than other protectors

Privacy screen protectors are great if you want to hide sensitive information like bank accounts and passwords from the public eye, and Zagg’s Privacy XTX Screen Protector is one of our favorites for that. The protector comes with four-way filters so that no matter what angle someone’s looking at your iPhone 17, they won’t be able to see what’s on the screen. You, quite literally, need to look at it straight-on to see anything. It’s a complicated process to get these filters to line up right, and Zagg nailed it. You also get 5x better durability than normal tempered glass, scratch-resistance, and Zagg’s signature two-step install process.

Price: $59.99

Amazon: Zagg Privacy XTR

