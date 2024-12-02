The best Cyber Monday 2024 deals picked by the editors of The Shortcut
Direct links to our top 100 deals (and 30 stores hub pages), expertly curated by The Shortcut crew. Note: most deals will expire tonight
🛍️ 1. Direct shortcut links to all 30 US stores’ Cyber Monday hub pages
🛍️ I’m back to outlined Cyber Monday deals before they expire tonight
🌟 Stores like Walmart, Amazon & Samsung lead the big discounts
📦 Amazon’s fantastic $154 AirPods Pro 2 deal expires tonight
📺 Samsung’s top-of-the-line 65-inch OLED TV is $1,300 off
🍎 B&H Photo has the best Apple MacBook discounts I’ve seen
📝 Microsoft Office for PC ($33) and on Mac ($39) are on sale
🎮 PS5 30th Anniversary restock at Best Buy is happening today
It’s not always easy to find a retailer’s Cyber Monday deals page, so I’ve dropped links to the top 30 Cyber Monday pages among a variety of stores in the United States. Think of it as the shortcut to where to shop.
The Shortcut to every store’s CM hub page
🔟 2. Top 10 Cyber Monday deals
The Shortcut’s newest hire, Max Buondonno, gave us his top ten picks from Cyber Monday and also just wrote about the top espresso machine deal.
🎧 Sony WH-1000XM5 - $298 (was $400)
These are the headphones I use every day to stay focused on my work thanks to their amazing ANC, and the fact you can get them for more than $100 off is super clutch.
🎧 AirPods Pro 2 - $154 (was $250)
This is the best price we’ve ever seen on AirPods Pro 2, even beating the Black Friday price on the lower-end AirPods 4. If you’ve been waiting to buy a pair of AirPods, now is the time.
📱 Google Pixel 9 Pro & Pixel 9 Pro XL - $799 and $849 (were $999 and $1,099)
In our Pixel 9 Pro XL review, we found Google’s latest Pro-level Pixels to be two of the best phones of 2024, and you can save $200+ on each of them during Cyber Monday. You get amazing cameras, innovative AI features, and beautiful designs.
⚡️ Belkin BoostCharge Pro Qi2 Convertible MagSafe Charging Stand - $39.99 (was $59.99)
For the iPhone users in your life, I highly recommend this Qi2 MagSafe charging stand from Belkin. I went hands-on with it and found that it’s not just perfect for your nightstand thanks to its compact size, but also for travel since it can collapse easily.
🏃 Nomad Sport band for Apple Watch - $45 (was $60)
If you need some new Apple Watch bands, I highly recommend picking up a couple of Sport bands from Nomad. They’re super comfortable, completely water resistant, and come in a variety of amazing colors.
⌚️ Apple Watch Ultra 2 - $619.99 if you clip the coupon (was $799)
I use the Apple Watch Ultra 2 as my fitness companion and extension of my iPhone every day, so it immediately caught my attention when I saw it was on sale at such a steep discount for Cyber Monday. It’s a big boi, but if your wrist is ready to rock the most durable Apple Watch to date, now’s the time to buy.
📺 Samsung 55-inch Class S90C OLED 4K Smart TV - $1,199 (was $2,499)
As far as deals go, this is one of the best I’ve found for a 55-inch OLED 4K TV. Samsung’s Class S90C comes with gorgeous picture quality, Dolby Atmos sound, the Samsung Gaming Hub for streaming your favorite titles, and microscopic bezels.
🔋 Belkin BoostCharge 10,000mAh USB-C Power Bank - $15 (was $29.95)
I’m a big proponent of relying on portable power banks if you’re shopping for stocking stuffers, and this 10,000mAh power bank from Belkin is perfect. Sitting well under $20, it comes with three ports for charging all of your devices and is the perfect size to throw in a backpack while on the go.
📖 Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2024) - $129.99 (was $159.99)
The new Kindle Paperwhite just came out a month and a half ago, yet it’s already on sale for Cyber Monday. Amazon’s latest flagship Kindle includes faster performance, a more responsive E Ink display, up to 12 weeks of battery life, a USB-C port, and water resistance.
📷 Arlo Essential Outdoor Camera HD (2nd Generation) - $24 (was $49.98)
Security cameras can get expensive, but Arlo makes some of the best budget-friendly I’ve come across. The company’s Essential Outdoor Camera HD is perfect for those who just wanna know what’s going on out there. It supports motion notifications, night vision, and recording history with an Arlo subscription.
🚨 3. PS5 30th Anniversary restock at Best Buy takes place this afternoon
Today’s Best Buy PS5 30th Anniversary restock update has been confirmed by the US retailer, making it one of the most coveted Cyber Monday deals for gamers. There are still hundreds of thousands of people who want to buy the special Sony console. Best Buy will restock PS5 30th Anniversary with alerts going out via its mobile app. Look for the drops section and turn on notifications.
Get our instant alerts: Your best chance to find the PS5 30 Anniversary gear in stock is to follow Matt Swider on X – and turn on notifications. It’ll look like:
🔗 4. Quick links to major deal categories
⚡Amazon Lightning Deals and 💨 Walmart Flash deals go fast
🔔 Turn on notifications for @mattswider on X to get lighting deal alerts
😮 Surprise: Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals are still going strong
💸 Deals for every budget at $25 and $50, plus top 100 deals
🎧 Our favorite headphones, Sony WH-1000XM5, are for $100 off
Cyber Monday deal category quick links
🧑💻 Tech deals
🌟 Walmart+ 1yr subscription - $49 (was $98)
🎧 5. Audio Cyber Monday deals
🍎 Apple AirPods deals
Amazon: Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen) USB-C - $154 (was $250)
Walmart: Apple AirPods (2nd gen) Lightning - $89 (was $130)
Amazon: AirPods Max (Lightning) - $399 (was $550)
Amazon: AirPods Max: USB-C - $499 (was $550)
🎧 Other headphones & earbuds
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones - $89 (was $160)
Sony WH-CH720N Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones - $87 (was $100)
Sennheiser HD 450BT Wireless Headphones with Noise Cancelling - $89 (was $180)
Technics Premium Hi-Fi True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds - $199 (was $300)
Technics HiFi True Wireless Multipoint Bluetooth Earbuds - $108 (was $170)
Soundcore by Anker Life P3 Noise Cancelling Earbuds - $49 (was $70)
JLab JBuds Lux Active Noise Cancellation - $29 (was $80)
JLab Go Air Pop True Wireless Earbuds (various colors) - $9.88 (was $25)
JLab JBuds Mini True Wireless Earbuds - $26 (was $32)
JLab Go Tones+ True Wireless Earbuds (various colors) - $19.90 (was $25)
Sonos Ace Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones - $349 (was $450)
JBL Tune 670NC Adaptive Noise Cancelling - $39.95 (was $100)
JBL Endurance Peak 3 Dust and Water Proof Wireless active earbuds - $64 (was $100)
JBL Reflect Aero True Wireless Earbuds - $70 (was $150)
Xiaomi Redmi Buds 5 Wireless Earbuds - $32 (was $100)
Shokz OpenRun Bone Conduction Bluetooth Headphones - $89 (was $130)
🏡 6. Home, kitchen, & appliance deals
Samsung: Bespoke 2.1 cu. ft. Over-the-Range Microwave - $299 (was $499)
Samsung: Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum - $499 (was $699)
Samsung: Bespoke Jet Bot Combo Robot Vacuum and Mop - $999.99 (was $1,399.99)
Samsung: Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum with Clean Station - $549.99 (was $799.99)
Amazon: Roborock Q5 Pro+ Robot Vacuum and Mop - $329.99 (was $699.99)
Samsung: Bespoke AutoRelease Smart 42dBA Dishwasher - $699 (was $1,299)
Samsung: AutoRelease Smart 46dBA Dishwasher - $549 (was $899)
Amazon: Lasko Oscillating Digital Ceramic Tower Heater - $49.99 (was $69.99)
Amazon: Terra Kaffe Super Automatic Espresso Machine TK-02 - $1,195 (was $1,695)
Amazon: Breville Bambino Plus Espresso Machine - $399.95 (was $499.95)
Best Buy: De'Longhi Magnifica Evo Coffee and Espresso Machine - $549.95 (was $799.95)
Best Buy: De'Longhi Digital All-in-One Combination Coffee and Espresso Machine - $199.95 (was $299.95)
Best Buy: Bartesian Premium Cocktail Machine - $299.99 (was $349)
Walmart: Simzlife 26 lbs/24H Countertop Ice Maker Machine - $53.99 (was $129.99)
Best Buy: Coravin Timeless Three+ Wine Preservation System - $186.75 (was $249)
Best Buy: Simpli Home Avalon High Storage Wine Rack Cabinet - $312.99 (was $378.99)
Walmart: Gourmia All-in-One 14-Quart Air Fryer, Oven, Rotisserie, Dehydrator with Temperature Probe - $50 (was $99)
Walmart: Blackstone Outdoor Tabletop Propane Pizza Oven - $147 (was $274)
Walmart: WHALL 2 Slice Toaster - $27.99 (was $79.99)
Walmart: Ninja Classic Blender - $49.74 (was $79)
Walmart: Ninja Grand Kitchen System - $98 (was $169)
Walmart: KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl Lift Stand Mixer - $279 (was $449.99)
Walmart: Bluebow Air Fryer 12QT Convection Oven with 10-in-1 Multi Function - $65.99 (was $299.99)
📺 7. TV Cyber Monday deals
Samsung The Frame 65-inch bundle - $1,347 ($1,500)
Sony 76-inch Bravia XR X93L 4K Mini LED HDR Smart Google TV - $1,498 (was $3,000)
Philips 50-inch 144Hz Ultra HD LED TV - $298 (was $399.99)
TCL 65-inch S4 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV - $228 (was $380)
TCL 43-inch Q5 4K HDR QLED Smart TV - $178 (was $250)
Hisense 55-inch R6 4K UHD Roku Smart TV - $178 (was $280)
Hisense 85-inch R6 4K UHD Roku Smart TV - $548 (was $800)
Hisense 55-inch U6HR QLED 4K UHD Roku Smart TV - $288 (was $350)
Vizio 75-inch 4K UHD LED HDR Smart TV - $478 (was $600)
LG OLED C4 65-inch bundle - $1,496 (originally $2,700)
🎮🟦 8. PlayStation 5 Cyber Monday deals
PS5 Pro + extra controller + MightySkins Custom Skin Code Voucher Bundle - $799
PS5 Slim Disc + extra DualSense controller - $474.98 (was $570)
PS5 Slim Disc + Fortnite Cobalt Star Bundle - $424 (was $500)
PS5 Slim Digital + Fortnite Cobalt Star Bundle - $374 (was $500)
PS5 Slim Disc + Fortnite Cobalt Star Bundle + Cosmic Red controller - $479
PS5 Slim Disc + Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Chroma Pearl Controller & MightySkins Voucher Bundle - $629
PS5 Slim Disc Edition with NBA 2K25 + Cosmic Red controller - $479 (was $575)
PSVR 2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle - $349 (was $600)
PlayStation Portal - $199 (was $200)
PS5 DualSense Edge - $194 (was $200)
PS5 controllers (various colors) - $54 (was $75)
DualSense Chroma Pearl - $59 (was $80)
Backbone One PlayStation Edition USB-C - $69 (was $99)
Backbone One PlayStation Edition Lightning - $69 (was $99)
PlayStation Pulse Elite Wireless Headset - $126 (was $150)
Sony INZONE H9 Noise Cancelling Headset - $198 (was $300)
Turtle Beach Stealth Pro Headset - $247.99 (was $329.99)
UHM Wireless Gaming Headset - $33.56 (was $96)
Turtle Beach Recon 70 Headset - $20 (was $40)
Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gen 2 Headset (Black) - $44.99 (was $60)
Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gen 2 Headset (White) - $44.99 (was $60)
Astro Bot - $49 (was $60)
Rise of the Ronin - $30 (was $70)
Gran Turismo 7 - $51 (was $70)
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales - $30 (was $70)
God of War Ragnarok - $30 (was $70)
The Last of Us Part 1 - $29.97 (was $70)
Mortal Kombat 1 - $30 (was $50)
Hogwarts Legacy - $30 (was $69)
Tekken 8 - $30 (was $49.94)
Helldivers 2 - $30 (was $39.99)
NBA 2K25 - $30 (was $70)
Madden NFL 25 - $30 (was $70)
EA Sports College Football 25 - $30 (was $70)
EA Sports FC 25 - $30 (was $70)
Forspoken - $14 (was $52)
Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero - $49 (was $70)
Undisputed - $39 (was $70)
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $39 (was $50)
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $30 (was $70)
Five Nights at Freddy’s Help Wanted 2 - $30 (was $40)
Call of Duty Black Ops 6 + College Football 25 - $99 (was $140)
🎮 🍄 9. Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals
Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle - $249 (was $300)
Nintendo Switch OLED Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle - $299 (was $350)
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller - $49 (was $70)
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Neon Red / Neon Blue - $59 (was $80)
8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Wireless Controller - $47 (was $70)
PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller Color Splash Heroes - $35 (was $60)
PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller Black - $35 (was $40)
Hori Red Super Mario Wireless Controller - $39.95 (was $50)
Nintendo Switch Sports bundle - $30 (was $50)
Animal Crossing: New Horizons - $30 (was $60)
Kirby and The Forgotten Land - $30 (was $59.99)
Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition - $24.79 (was $29.98)
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - $46.99 (was $47)
Nintendo Switch Ring Fit - $49.99
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - $30 (was $70)
Pikmin 4 - $30 (was $60)
Just Dance 2025 CIB Limited Edition - $30 (was $50)
Super Mario Odyssey - $46 (was $60)
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury - $30 (was $60)
Super Mario Maker 2 - $30 (was $60)
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - $53 (was $57)
Hogwarts Legacy - $30 (was $60)
Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition - $39 (was $50)
Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed - $30 (was $60)
Cuphead - $21 (was $40)
Bluey: The Videogame - $30 (was $40)
NBA 2K25 - $30 (was $60)
Sonic X Shadow Generations - $30 (was $50)
BioShock: The Collection - $32.99 (was $50)
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $22.88 (was $59.99)
LEGO: Jurassic World - $23.65 (was $28.37)
LEGO DC Supervillains - $21.99 (was $29)
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - $22.45 (was $31.94)
Cooking Mama: Cookstar - $31.34 (was $34.96)
🎮 🟩 10. Xbox Cyber Monday deals
Xbox Series X 1TB Digital Edition White + Extra controller - $489.98
Xbox Series S 512GB - $248 (was $300)
Xbox Series X + College Football - $559.99
Xbox Elite Series 2 Black (various colors) - $106 - $140 (was $180)
Xbox Wireless Controller (various colors) - $45 (was $60)
Nacon MG-X PRO Wireless Mobile Controller - $59.99 (was $89.98)
Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Headset (Gen 3) - $149.99 (was $199.99)
Turtle Beach Stealth Pro Headset - $247.99 (was $329.99)
Turtle Beach Recon Controller - $39.99 (was $59.95)
Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S - $129 (was $150)
Backbone One USB-C - $69 (was $100)
Backbone One Lightning - $69 (was $100)
EA Sports College Football 25 - $30 (was $70)
Madden NFL 25 - $30 (was $70)
Grand Theft Auto V - $18.66 (was $20.83)
Gaming laptop/PC deals
iBUYPOWER Slate 6 RTX 4060, Intel Core i5-13600KF - $699 (was $1,200)
iBUYPOWER Y40 Gaming Desktop RTX 4070, AMD Ryzen 7-7700 - $1,199 (was $1,599)
Asus ROG Strix G17 17.3-inch FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop - $1,199 (was $1,600)
Lenovo LOQ 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz Gaming Notebook - $879 (was $1,200)
Lenovo Legion 5i 16-inch 165Hz RTX 4060 - $1,059 (was $1,299.90)
Acer Nitro V 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz RTX 4050 - $599 (was $799)
Gaming monitor deals
Acer Nitro 27-inch Curved Full HD 180Hz Gaming Monitor - $109
Acer Nitro 27-inch 1440p IPS 240Hz - $199 (was $300)
Acer Nitro 31.5-inch Full HD 180Hz - $129 (was $249.99)
KOORUI 27-inch 100Hz FHD monitor - $94 (was $300)
Z-Edge U24C 24-inch Curved Monitor Full HD LED - $111 (was $150)
Gaming chair deals
X Rocker Apex PC Gaming Chair with Massage Function and Footrest (various colors) - $98 (was $140)
🧱🧸 11. LEGO & toy Cyber Monday deals
LEGO deals
LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Set - $45 (was $80)
LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express & Hogsmeade Station - $70 (was $130)
LEGO Harry Potter The Battle of Hogwarts - $45 (was $80)
LEGO Star Wars Ahsoka Tano’s T-6 Jedi Shuttle - $45 (was $80)
LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet - $48.98 (was $79.99)
Toy deals
Sesame Street Tickle Me Elmo - $15 (was $25)
Ticket to Ride Board Game - $25 (was $44)
Barbie Pets Stroll & Play Pups Playset - $10 (was $22)
📱 12. Smartphone Cyber Monday deals
Amazon: Google Pixel 9 - $548.98 (was $799)
Amazon: Google Pixel 9 Pro - $799 (was $999)
Amazon: Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - $849 (was $1,099)
Amazon: Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold - $1,499 (was $1,799)
Samsung: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra - $499 with trade-in and special credit (was $1,299)
Samsung: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 - $349 with trade-in and special credit (was $1,099)
Samsung: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 - $699 with trade-in and special credit (was $1,899)
Samsung: Samsung Galaxy S24 - $259.99 with trade-in and special credit (was $859.99)
Samsung: Samsung Galaxy S4 FE - $49.99 with trade-in and special credit (was $649.99)
Samsung: Samsung Galaxy A35 5G - $299 (was $399)
Amazon: Google Pixel 8a - $399 (was $499)
Amazon: Moto G Play (2024) - $101.98 (was $149.99)
Amazon: Moto G 5G (2024) - $160.90 (was $199.99)
Amazon: Moto G Stylus (2024) - $237.48 (was $399.99)
Amazon: Motorola Razr+ (2024) - $799.99 (was $999.99)
Amazon: Motorola Razr (2024) - $444.98 (was $699.99)
Amazon: Motorola Razr (2023) - $339.99 (was $399.99)
Best Buy: OnePlus 12 - $649.99 (was $899.99)
Amazon: OnePlus 12R - $499.99 (was $599.99)
Amazon: OnePlus Open - $1,199.99 (was $1,699.99)
Amazon: Google Pixel Fold - $1,199 (was $1,799)
📱 13. iPad & tablet Cyber Monday deals
Samsung: Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra 14.6-inch - $999 (was $1,200) before trade-ins
Samsung: Galaxy Tab S10+ 12.4-inch - $849 (was 999) before trade-ins
Walmart: Galaxy Tab A9+ 11-inch tablet - $149 (was $180)
Amazon: Apple iPad 10th Gen - $250 if you clip the coupon (was $350)
Amazon: iPad Pro M4 13-inch - $1,099 (was $1,300)
Amazon: iPad Pro M4 11-inch - $849 if you clip the coupon (was $1,000)
Amazon: iPad Air M2 13-inch - $699 (was $800) but only in stock in some colors!
Amazon: iPad Air M2 11-inch - $499 (was $600) but again only in some colors
Amazon: iPad Mini A17 Pro - $399 if you clip the coupon (was $500)
Walmart: onn. 7-inch tablet 32GB (2024 model) - $39 (was $60)
Amazon: Apple Pencil (1st Generation) - $59 (was $100)
⌚ 14. Smartwatch Cyber Monday deals
Amazon: Apple Watch Series 10 46mm - $359 (was $430)
Amazon: Apple Watch Ultra 2 49mm - $719 (was $800)
Amazon: Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) GPS 40mm - $149 (was $170)
Walmart: Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) GPS 44mm - $179 (was $280)
Samsung: Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra - $489 (was $650)
Walmart: Samsung Galaxy Watch 40mm - $99 (was $145)
Walmart: Fitbit Inspire 3 Health & Fitness Tracker Midnight Zen - $69.95
Walmart: Garmin vivoactive 5 GPS Smartwatch - $189 (was $290)
📖 15. Amazon Kindle and Echo deals
Kindle Paperwhite (2024) - $129.99 (was $159.99)
Kindle (2024) - $84.99 (was $109.99)
Kindle Scribe - $269.99 (was $339.99)
Kindle Paperwhite Kids (2024) - $139.99 (was $179.99)
Kindle Kids (2024) - $94.99 (was $129.99)
Amazon Echo Show 21 - $359.99 (was $399.99)
Amazon Echo Show 15 - $269.99 (was $299.99)
Amazon Echo Show 10 - $199.99 (was $249.99)
Amazon Echo Show 8 - $79.99 (was $149.99)
Amazon Echo Show 5 - $44.99 (was $89.99)
Amazon Echo Pop - $17.99 (was $39.99)
Amazon Echo Dot - $22.99 (was $49.99)
Amazon Echo - $54.99 (was $99.99)
Fire Max 11 Tablet - $139.99 (was $229.99)
Fire HD 10 Tablet - $74.99 (was $139.99)
Fire HD 8 Tablet - $54.99 (was $99.99)
Fire 7 Tablet - $44.99 (was $79.99)
Fire HD 8 Kids Pro Tablet - $64.99 (was $139.99)
Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Tablet - $109.99 (was $189.99)
Amazon Echo Hub - $124.99 (was $179.99)
Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor - $44.99 (was $69.99)
Amazon Smart Thermostat - $51.99 (was $79.99)
Amazon Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit - $119.99 (was $199.99)
🔒 Bonus: $100 PS & Xbox, $50 Nintendo gift card deals; 50% off Game Pass
🟦 $100 PlayStation giftcard for $87
🍄 $50 Nintendo Gift Card for $44
🟩 $50 Xbox Gift Card for $43
❎ 50% off Xbox Game Pass for $29 (Microsoft’s MSRP is now $60)
