Cyber Monday’s 15-story deals newsletter ends with discount codes below ⤵️

Get a FREE premium subscription by referring friends to The Shortcut

Don’t go to the store on Cyber Monday. Don’t even search for deals. We’ve got all of the links for you here (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

It’s not always easy to find a retailer’s Cyber Monday deals page, so I’ve dropped links to the top 30 Cyber Monday pages among a variety of stores in the United States. Think of it as the shortcut to where to shop.

The Shortcut to every store’s CM hub page

The Shortcut’s newest hire, Max Buondonno, gave us his top ten picks from Cyber Monday and also just wrote about the top espresso machine deal.

Today’s Best Buy PS5 30th Anniversary restock update has been confirmed by the US retailer, making it one of the most coveted Cyber Monday deals for gamers. There are still hundreds of thousands of people who want to buy the special Sony console. Best Buy will restock PS5 30th Anniversary with alerts going out via its mobile app. Look for the drops section and turn on notifications.

Get our instant alerts: Your best chance to find the PS5 30 Anniversary gear in stock is to follow Matt Swider on X – and turn on notifications. It’ll look like:

I helped 400,000 people buy a PS5 and Xbox when they were hard to get. I’m doing it all over again with this new limited-edition PS5.

Best Buy: PS5 30th Anniversary

Walmart: PS5 30th Anniversary

Amazon: PS5 30th Anniversary

Target: PS5 30th Anniversary

Sam's Club: PS5 30th Anniversary

PlayStation Direct: PS5 30th Anniversary

Cyber Monday deal category quick links

(Credit: The Shortcut)

🍎 Apple AirPods deals

🎧 Other headphones & earbuds

(Credit: Terra Kaffe)

(Credit: The Shortcut)

See all Walmart TV deals

(Credit: The Shortcut)

(Credit: The Shortcut)

Gaming laptop/PC deals

Gaming monitor deals

Gaming chair deals

See all Walmart gaming deals

(Credit: The Shortcut)

LEGO deals

Toy deals

See all Walmart toy deals

⌚ 14. Smartwatch Cyber Monday deals

🟦 $100 PlayStation giftcard for $87

🍄 $50 Nintendo Gift Card for $44

🟩 $50 Xbox Gift Card for $43

❎ 50% off Xbox Game Pass for $29 (Microsoft’s MSRP is now $60)

We’re expanding our discount codes for paid subscribers as a pack-in. It’s sort of like CD-ROM pack-ins for subscribers of 90s magazines.

😬 Can’t afford it? Totally fine. I’m opening up more ways to be a paid subscriber for people who can’t spare the $5/mo ($4.16/mo) to keep us going. Support us in other ways by referring your friends & family to The Shortcut. Help us grow!

Refer a friend

Here are the actual discount codes for paid subscribers ⤵️