It’s not always easy to find a retailer’s Cyber Monday deals page, so I’ve dropped links to the top 30 Cyber Monday pages among a variety of stores in the United States. Think of it as the shortcut to where to shop.

The Shortcut’s newest hire, Max Buondonno, gave us his top ten picks from Cyber Monday and also just wrote about the top espresso machine deal.

🎧 Sony WH-1000XM5 - $298 (was $400)

These are the headphones I use every day to stay focused on my work thanks to their amazing ANC, and the fact you can get them for more than $100 off is super clutch.

🎧 AirPods Pro 2 - $154 (was $250)

This is the best price we’ve ever seen on AirPods Pro 2, even beating the Black Friday price on the lower-end AirPods 4. If you’ve been waiting to buy a pair of AirPods, now is the time.

📱 Google Pixel 9 Pro & Pixel 9 Pro XL - $799 and $849 (were $999 and $1,099)

In our Pixel 9 Pro XL review, we found Google’s latest Pro-level Pixels to be two of the best phones of 2024, and you can save $200+ on each of them during Cyber Monday. You get amazing cameras, innovative AI features, and beautiful designs.

⚡️ Belkin BoostCharge Pro Qi2 Convertible MagSafe Charging Stand - $39.99 (was $59.99) For the iPhone users in your life, I highly recommend this Qi2 MagSafe charging stand from Belkin. I went hands-on with it and found that it’s not just perfect for your nightstand thanks to its compact size, but also for travel since it can collapse easily.

🏃 Nomad Sport band for Apple Watch - $45 (was $60) If you need some new Apple Watch bands, I highly recommend picking up a couple of Sport bands from Nomad. They’re super comfortable, completely water resistant, and come in a variety of amazing colors.

⌚️ Apple Watch Ultra 2 - $619.99 if you clip the coupon (was $799) I use the Apple Watch Ultra 2 as my fitness companion and extension of my iPhone every day, so it immediately caught my attention when I saw it was on sale at such a steep discount for Cyber Monday. It’s a big boi, but if your wrist is ready to rock the most durable Apple Watch to date, now’s the time to buy.

📺 Samsung 55-inch Class S90C OLED 4K Smart TV - $1,199 (was $2,499) As far as deals go, this is one of the best I’ve found for a 55-inch OLED 4K TV. Samsung’s Class S90C comes with gorgeous picture quality, Dolby Atmos sound, the Samsung Gaming Hub for streaming your favorite titles, and microscopic bezels.

🔋 Belkin BoostCharge 10,000mAh USB-C Power Bank - $15 (was $29.95) I’m a big proponent of relying on portable power banks if you’re shopping for stocking stuffers, and this 10,000mAh power bank from Belkin is perfect. Sitting well under $20, it comes with three ports for charging all of your devices and is the perfect size to throw in a backpack while on the go.

📖 Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2024) - $129.99 (was $159.99) The new Kindle Paperwhite just came out a month and a half ago, yet it’s already on sale for Cyber Monday. Amazon’s latest flagship Kindle includes faster performance, a more responsive E Ink display, up to 12 weeks of battery life, a USB-C port, and water resistance.