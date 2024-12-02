Today’s PS5 30th Anniversary could happen at any time at Best Buy during its Cyber Monday sale. Stay tuned for our instant alerts. (Image credit Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

⏰ Update: Best Buy PS5 30th Anniversary restock begins at about 4pm ET

🎮 Both the PS5 Slim and DualSense 30th Anniversary items will be in stock

🤔 Best Buy may not be the only retailer with a restock of rare PS5 items

🚨 Get restock alerts:

There’s a major update for the Best Buy restock of the PS5 30th Anniversary console and controller: we finally have a time estimate on when the limited Cyber Monday deal will restock.

Best Buy PS5 30th Anniversary restock time

Best Buy should have the PS5 30th Anniversary controller first at around 4pm ET. That’s what time we expect to start tracking from the Best Buy app. It may launch a little bit later or earlier than that, as Best Buy is known for scheduling delays.

In the drop queue on the mobile app, there’s one product before the DualSense in the queue: a 3D printer. It has yet to go on sale. Once it does, the PS5 30th Anniversary DualSense controller will be next in the queue, followed by the console.

Walmart, Amazon PS5 30th Anniversary restock?

Shortly after the Best Buy restock, we’ll see a lot of angry gamers who didn’t get the PS5 controller and console through Best Buy. This happens every time with these limited-edition restocks. Hundreds of thousands of gamers want Sony’s PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection items, according to the exclusive data from The Shortcut.

This is usually when other retailers in the US, like Amazon and Walmart, often sell their inventory of PlayStation tech – in a bit of a “save the day” moment. We did see Amazon do this during a past Cyber Monday PS5 restock and everyone who bought the then-rare console also checked out a bunch of other items in the virtual shopping carts. It was a mad dash, and Amazon ended up selling more items. It could play out exactly like that by the end of Cyber Monday tonight.

We have a PS5 Pro for subscribers of The Shortcut that we’ll offer in the future. But it won’t be sold by Sony PlayStation anymore.

Here’s the truth about the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary restock – you won’t see it in stock again. Your choices come down to buying a PS5 Pro and finding the next PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary console restock from Best Buy, Amazon or Walmart. It’s a known fact that Sony only made 12,300 30th Anniversary PlayStation 5 Pro consoles worldwide, and they were sold exclusively through the Sony PlayStation Direct store.

There’s some good news: the PS5 DualSense Edge controller or PlayStation Portal in the 30th Anniversary Edition look are expected to be in stock this week through the official PlayStation Store. We’ll send out restock tracking alerts for those, too.