Microsoft has announced an Xbox Series X price cut, which means an Xbox Series X Slim announcement could be imminent. You can now get the console for just $399.99.

We already know that Microsoft has been quietly working on a more power-efficient and smaller Xbox Series X thanks to an unprecedented leak. However, it’s yet to officially unveil the redesigned model of its flagship console.

That could happen soon judging by the new price cut, which brings the console down to a historic low price in the US. However, retailers such as Walmart and Amazon have actually been selling the Xbox Series X for even less.

Though stock is limited, we’ve seen the most powerful console on the market – at least until the PS5 Pro releases – go for as little as $349, which is a saving of $150. Walmart even had a bundle which included Diablo 4 for $349 shortly after Cyber Monday.

A price cut ahead of the Xox Series X Slim’s announcement aligns with what we saw from Sony ahead of the PS5 Slim’s launch. The PlayStation 5 went on sale two months before the PS5 Slim was officially revealed, and Microsoft may be trying to shift old stock before it releases the Xbox Series X Slim, which is rumored to cost $499.99.

The Xbox Series X Slim will include 2TB of storage (an increase of 1TB), a new cylindrical design, a USB-C port on the front, and some substantial efficiency improvements, drawing less energy when in use and standby. It’ll also ditch the disc drive, which is a more controversial change.

More excitingly, though, the Xbox Series X Slim will also ship with a brand new controller codenamed Sebille. The new Xbox controller will feature haptic feedback, gyro control, quieter buttons and thumbsticks, and modular analog sticks for increased durability.

It should bring Microsoft’s controller in line with the PS5 DualSense controller, which would be great to see. Developers have already done the groundwork when it comes to haptic feedback, so it should be easy enough to bring one of the best PS5 features to Xbox’s new pad.

Hopefully we won’t have to wait long before we can choose between the PS5 Slim vs Xbox Series X Slim.