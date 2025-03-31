😶‍🌫️ Asus teased a new gaming handheld shrouded by darkness and smoke

🎮 It’s strongly hinted to be that this is the upcoming ‘Xbox handheld’

🕹️ Rumors hint that Xbox features will be fused into Asus’ next handheld

😉 Xbox official account’s slyly suggested it’s indeed an ‘Xbox handheld’

📆 The teaser is timed days before the Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order date

🆚 It may also go up against a Sony PSP 2 handheld in the near future

Did we just see the fabled Xbox handheld? Asus released a teaser showing a new handheld cloaked in darkness today, while Microsoft Xbox replied with a cryptic meme, seemingly confirming the portable system’s true identity.

The short 30-second video posted on X and YouTube only shows a new gaming handheld for a few seconds, obscured in smoke. But it definitely looks like a sequel to the Asus ROG Ally X, as evidenced by its two RGB-lit thumbsticks. Based on previous reports, we already know the Xbox handheld will hue closely to Asus' existing handhelds without much of a redesign.

The teaser confirms that this handheld will still have Xbox-styled offset thumbsticks. It also suggests that this new handheld is a “The Fly-eqsue” fusion of the Asus ROG Ally and the company’s Xbox-focused controller, the ROG Raikiri Pro, adding more credence to it being the Xbox handheld.

Almost immediately after Asus posted its teaser, Xbox replied to the video on X with the awkward-looking money meme. It doesn’t exactly confirm this is the quasi-Xbox handheld, but we’re betting it’s a sly wink to suggest it is.

Stay tuned, as we’ll learn more about the Xbox handheld very soon, especially as Microsoft tries to steal the limelight away from the Nintendo Switch 2’s fast-approaching April 2nd pre-order date and, just maybe, a Sony PSP 2 handheld that’s supposedly in the pipeline.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.