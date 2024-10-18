👏 Xbox Cloud Gaming may be getting several improvements soon

👍 Improvements to the bitrate and a direct-to-cloud controller are in the works

🤝 Partnerships with Amazon and Samsung have brought cloud gaming to more people

📆 Microsoft launched its cloud gaming service in September 2020

Microsoft is reportedly refocusing its attention on Xbox Cloud Gaming, improving the visual quality of streams, adding more features, and even introducing direct-to-cloud controllers.

A new report from The Verge (paywalled), says that the company will renew its cloud gaming efforts after it launched the service in 2020. It’s easy to forget that Microsoft still classes Xbox Cloud Gaming as being in beta, which seems rather comical considering its been available for almost half a decade

However, Microsoft recently announced Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is coming to Xbox Cloud Gaming and a partnership with Amazon that lets you use an Amazon Fire TV Stick to stream games. It means the cheapest way to play Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is actually over Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Microsoft also finally announced that users will be able to play their Xbox game library via the cloud, something that gamers have been waiting patiently for. A new court ruling against Google means Xbox players will be able to purchase games via the Xbox app on Android and start streaming them over the cloud, too.

Similar to the now defunct Google Stadia, The Verge reports that Microsoft could introduce a new cloud gaming-focused controller that would connect directly to a server, reducing input lag.

It’s unclear when these changes will be rolled out, but it’s encouraging to hear Microsoft isn’t happy to leave Xbox Cloud Gaming in its current, half-baked state. Remember: you’ll need to be an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member to access Xbox Cloud Gaming as it isn’t availabel to Xbox Game Pass Standard members.

