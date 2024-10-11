✋ Google’s Play Store has been deemed a monopoly in the US

👏 The ruling means Microsoft will be able to start selling games through the Xbox Mobile App

🚀 Microsoft is also planning to launch a browser-based Xbox store soon

🧑‍⚖️ Apple and Google’s stores have fallen foul of the courts in recent months

A new US court ruling will allow users to purchase Xbox games on Android after Google’s Play Store was deemed “an illegal monopoly”. The search engine giant won’t be able to force Google Play Billing for apps in the Play Store, which comes into effect on November 1.

In a post on X, Xbox president Sarah Bond said: “The court’s ruling to open up Google’s mobile store in the US will allow more choice and flexibility. Our mission is to allow more players to play on more devices so we are thrilled to share that starting in November, players will be able to play and purchase Xbox games directly from the Xbox App on Android.”

The change will make the Xbox mobile app more functional, as Sony’s PlayStation and Valve’s Steam apps already let you purchase games and redeem codes. It’s not clear why Microsoft hasn’t been able to offer the same until now, but it’s a pleasing change nonetheless.

Microsoft is planning to make big moves in the mobile market. It previously said its $69bn acquisition of Activision Blizzard was mostly due to the publisher’s expertise and presence on mobile, and not so it could own franchises like Call of Duty.

Microsoft is also set to launch its own Xbox mobile store and told The Verge in August that “work is progressing well”. The store will be browser-based and eventually offer mobile-focused experiences from Microsoft’s developers.

Google and Apple have been under far more scrutiny in recent months, with the EU courts, in particular, making several rulings that have forced both companies to open up the App Store and Google Play Store to third parties. The companies have long held a monopoly on how consumers can access apps and games, but that’s slowly beginning to change.

What’s next on Xbox?

Microsoft has had a quiet year, with only Hellblade 2: Senua’s Saga being a standout, first-party release. Thankfully, things are set to improve as October sees the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, November includes Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, and the year is rounded off with Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can play all these games, including Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on day one as part of their subscription. Those on PC can play the latest installment of Activision’s first-person shooter for just $11.99.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.