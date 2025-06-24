(Credit: The Shortcut)

🎮 Walmart will restock the hard-to-find Nintendo Switch 2 tomorrow

🌟 You’ll see both Walmart’s Switch 2 and Switch 2 bundle in stock

📆 Restock date & time: Wednesday, June 25 at 9pm ET/6pm PT

🤔 The Switch 2 restock is exclusive to Walmart+ members who get ‘early access’

💰 You’ll need to be a paid member – those on a free trial won’t be eligible

The Walmart Nintendo Switch 2 restock takes place tomorrow, June 25, and it’s expected to be a big one. If you’ve missed out on the console, which was recently restocked at GameStop and Best Buy, Walmart’s Switch 2 drop is a great opportunity.

Both the Walmart Switch 2 and Switch 2 Mario Kart bundle will be in stock online on Wednesday, June 25 at 9pm ET/6pm PT, and this should be the biggest Switch 2 restock Walmart sold the console on since June 6. However, there is a slight catch that you’ll need to be aware of, which I’ll explain below.

You need Walmart+ to get a Switch 2

So about that catch with tomorrow’s Switch 2 restock: you need a Walmart+ membership. Well, technically you don’t, but a Walmart+ membership is required during the first hour of the June 25 restock as members get early access.

There’s a high chance that the Switch 2 will be sold out after that hour is up, so make sure you sign up for Walmart+ to give yourself the best chance of success.

Another thing to bear in mind: you’ll need a Walmart+ paid membership. The Walmart+ free trial won’t work. It’s best to sign up before tomorrow’s restock takes place, as then you’re not wasting anytime.

How to get more Switch 2 restock alerts

While some may be put off paying the $12.95 entry fee for Walmart+, there is one other benefit aside from early access. The paywall should eliminate bots and resellers who are trying to buy the console for profit. We saw resellers do this when the PS5 restock crisis occurred in 2021 until Walmart implemented similar measures. People who really want this Switch 2 restock at Walmart will be happy to part ways with the $12.95, and you do get other perks as part of your membership.

Exclusive Switch 2 restock tips

The Shortcut has helped alert more than 12,000 US consumers to buy a Switch 2 console, and we’ve got some top restock tips to share ahead of Walmart’s stock drop tomorrow.

Walmart Nintendo Switch 2 restock tips

There should be lots Switch 2 console inventory: Walmart is the largest retailer in the US, which means it usually has the most Switch 2 console inventory of any American retailer. If Walmart can grant members an hour of early access, it implies there should be plenty of stock, and hopefully even some units available for non-members once the hour is up. Switch 2 restocks happen in waves: Walmart has had Nintendo Switch 2 in stock five times before this week, according to The Shortcut’s exclusive restock tracking data: April 24, April 26, May 30, June 5, and June 6. The June 25 restock will mark three weeks since the last restock, meaning it should have plenty of consoles to purchase. Fast delivery guarantee: Walmart Switch 2 orders have been sent out fast, according to our data, and having Walmart+ should speed up the process even more. New Switch 2 purchases on June 25 should be at your door by the weekend, which means you can spend more time playing, and less time waiting. Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle is the one to get: We advise purchasing the Switch 2 that comes bundled with Mario Kart World. Not only does it save you $30 on one of the best Switch 2 games, but Nintendo is sending far more stock of the Mario Kart World bundle to retailers than the standalone system. Needing Walmart+ is a good thing, actually: By putting the Walmart Switch 2 restock behind a paywall, it should actually increase your chances of snagging the console. Both resellers and casual gamers will be turned off by the entry fee, and it should also stop bots in their tracks.

Switch 2 is likely to sell out during early access

The Nintendo Switch 2 restock will be exclusive to Walmart+ members for one hour before non-members can purchase it. With the Switch 2 demand still incredibly high, there’s a good chance Walmart’s Switch 2 restock could sell out during the early access period. You could risk waiting until the hour is up, but we wouldn’t recommend it.

The highly rated console (see our glowing Nintendo Switch 2 review to see why) won’t be in stock for very long, according to our analysis. So if you’ve been patiently waiting to get a Switch 2 or simply keep missing out, you’ll want Walmart+ to give yourself the best odds.

The Shortcut is the home of Nintendo Switch 2 restock news

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.