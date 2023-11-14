It’s almost impossible to find a gaming laptop for under $500 anymore. But thanks to a spectacular early Walmart Black Friday deal you can do just that with the MSI GF63.

For $479 you’re getting a pretty good laptop for a price that’s even lower than the Steam Deck OLED, Asus ROG Ally, or any of the other PC gaming handhelds. This gaming laptop is more capable than those portable systems also thanks to its 11th generation Intel processor and Nvidia RTX 3050 graphics.

Walmart Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop deal

That’s enough power to let you play Counter-Strike 2, Valorant, Overwatch 2, League of Legends, Rocket League, or any competitive online game. The Nvidia RTX 3050 isn’t the world’s most powerful GPU, but thanks to DLSS you’ll be able to play most modern PC games at 60fps without sacrificing too much on graphics.

Now if you’re looking for a gaming laptop that’s a bit newer and more powerful, the best early Black Friday deal we’ve seen so far is the Acer Nitro 16 going for $1,129. It comes sporting the latest components with an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU and Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU. This machine not only pumps out better visuals, but its higher resolution 1440p display will make everything look better too.

Walmart Acer Nitro 16 gaming laptop deal

Normally, a gaming laptop this good would cost around $1,300-1,800 or more, but thanks to a $170 off deal at Walmart, you can pick up this laptop for almost $1,100.

And if gaming laptops aren’t your jam, we’d also rounded up the best Walmart deals for Black Friday, many of which are also available now. Stay tuned as we’ll highlight all of the best Black Friday deals throughout the month.