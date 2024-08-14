📆 Until Dawn is out on October 4 for PS5 and PC

Sony has revealed Until Dawn on PS5’s release date, which has been rebuilt and enhanced for PlayStation 5 and PC.

The game launches October 4, just in time for Halloween, and features enhanced graphics rebuilt in Unreal Engine 5 and revised cinematography, production design, and a new camera control mechanic.

Until Dawn joins a growing lineup of PS5 games with ray tracing support, which should increase if Sony launches the PS5 Pro this November.

While developer Ballistic Moon wanted to keep the original narrative intact, it felt the game’s prologue would benefit from some adjustments to its pacing. It’s been reworked in other areas, with some original scenes reframed to enhance its emotional impact.

The PS5 version of Until Dawn includes new collectibles called Hunger totems, adding extra context and detail that rewards player exploration. Accessibility and usability settings have also been implemented to allow more people to enjoy the game.

Until Dawn pre-orders begin on August 21. You’ll need a PlayStation Network account if you want to play it on PC. Check out our upcoming PS5 games list to see what else to expect for the rest of the year.

