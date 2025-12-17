(Credit: Crystal Dynamics)

📱 Tomb Raider’s 2013 reboot is heading to mobile as its next platform

📆 The reboot comes to iOS and Android devices in February 2026

💰 It’s available to pre-order on both app stores at a cost of $19.99

👍 The game is said to be “optimized for mobile devices” and features a very customizable UI

The much-celebrated 2013 reboot of Tomb Raider is headed for another platform.

Next year, on February 12, the game makes its way to both iOS and Android after being released for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 this past November as a shadow drop.

The release includes both the base game and the 12 DLC packs that went along with the rebooted Tomb Raider, which will provide players with extra upgrades, outfits, and even a bonus Challenge Tomb to get stuck into.

iOS players can pre-order the game via the App Store now, with Android users able to pre-register on the Google Play Store. It’s priced at $19.99.

The game has been “expertly optimized” for mobile devices, according to Feral Interactive, the game’s developer, it features a “fully customizable touchscreen interface.”

Moreover, the developer says that the touchscreen UI will allow players to “mix puzzle-solving and intense combat with ease”. The game will also come with gamepad and mouse/keyboard support for playing it with any external controller methods.

If you need a refresher on what went down in the rebooted Tomb Raider, here’s a brief synopsis from the developers’ official blurb.

“When a young Lara Croft is shipwrecked on a forgotten island during her first archaeological expedition, her intense fight for survival soon becomes a perilous journey to unravel the island’s mysteries. Initially armed with nothing but her instincts, Lara must quickly learn how to overcome Yamatai’s devious traps and murderous inhabitants to escape its relentless hold.”

This is part of some very exciting news for Tomb Raider fans, as we saw not one, but two new games announced at The Game Awards 2025 last week. Tomb Raider Catalyst is an all-new title from Crystal Dynamics and Amazon, and the first Tomb Raider is being remade as Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis.

Tomb Raider joins some big console-quality games that are making their way to iPhone. Remedy’s Control: Ultimate Edition is coming next year for Apple’s mobile device, and Rockstar’s excellent Red Dead Redemption is available now. Apple Arcade subscribers can also enjoy PowerWash Simulator and Cult of the Lamb this month.

