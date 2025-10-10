(Credit: Remedy Entertainment)

Remedy, the publisher behind Alan Wake 2, has announced that Control: Ultimate Edition is coming to almost every Apple device imaginable next year.

Control: Ultimate Edition will be available on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Vision Pro in early 2026, and will support a game controller or touchscreen controls.

If you haven’t played Control: Ultimate Edition yet, you really should. You explore a secret government agency headquarters as Jesse Faden, who has supernatural powers such as telekinesis and levitation.

The Ultimate Edition version of Control includes both post-launch expansions, The Foundation and AWE, as well as a Photo Mode, and it recently got an update to support 120Hz on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

While Control: Ultimate Edition may be a rather old title at this point, it’s still a great addition to Apple’s growing gaming ecosystem. We’re seeing more console-quality games come to iPhone and Mac, and the performance and visuals continue to improve with every new iPhone that’s released.

With portable gaming only growing in popularity, the proposition of being able to play your games on Mac, iPhone and iPad will certainly appeal to those already invested in Apple devices.

