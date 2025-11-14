(Credit: Rockstar Games)

🤠 Rockstar is re-releasing Red Dead Redemption on iPhone, Android, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2

📱 The mobile version for iPhone and Android is also coming to Netflix Games, requiring a Netflix subscription to play

😍 The console re-release features enhanced image quality, HDR, and resolutions up to 4K, with the Switch 2 supporting DLSS and 60fps

📅 Red Dead Redemption launches on December 2

As we patiently await GTA 6’s release date next year, Rockstar is releasing Red Dead Redemption for the third time – this time for iPhone, Android, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch 2.

However, you can technically enjoy the open-world Western epic on mobile for free if you have a Netflix subscription.

Yes, Red Dead Redemption’s mobile release is also part of Netflix Games, a perk that gives subscribers free titles to play. The game will also be available for purchase separately, but Netflix subscribers won’t have to pay a penny.

You’d be forgiven if you haven’t heard of Netflix Games, or if you didn’t even know you had access to free games. The service isn’t exactly popular, and in 2022 less than 1% of Netflix’s 221 million subscribers played the service’s mobile titles. However, Netflix has stuck with it, and getting Red Dead Redemption as a freebie is certainly a boon.

Of course, Red Dead Redemption is also getting an official PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch 2 release. The game will feature enhanced image quality, HDR support, and resolutions up to 4K.

On Nintendo Switch 2, Red Dead Redemption will also take advantage of DLSS, HDR, mouse controls, and the same fluid 60 frames per second gameplay at high resolution.

If you already own the game on PS4, Nintendo Switch, or the digital backward compatible version on Xbox One, you will be able to upgrade to the new version digitally for free. If you own the recently released PS4 version or Switch version, you can also continue with your previous save data.

Red Dead Redemption releases on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch 2 on December 2. It comes to iOS and Android on the same date, December 2, as part of Netflix Games.

Up next: Steam Deck 2 won’t release until there’s ‘a worthwhile enough performance upgrade’

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.