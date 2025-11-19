(Credit: The Shortcut)

🏹 Tomb Raider Definitive Edition was a surprise “shadow drop” for the Nintendo Switch 2 last night

🤔 The Switch 2 version runs at 60fps but lacks graphical features like TressFX hair technology and has paired-down shadows and vegetation, making it closer to the original PS3/Xbox 360 release graphically

🤷 It includes Switch 2-exclusive gyro and “mouse mode” controls, though both currently need refinement due to sensitivity issues and limited functionality

💰 The game is available for $18, with a 10% discount for owners of the Tomb Raider 1+2 or 3+4 Remastered collections; its release suggests the sequels (Rise and Shadow) may also come to Switch 2

Walmart: Tomb Raider Definitive Edition

Last night, Nintendo Switch 2 owners were treated to a shadow drop of Tomb Raider Definitive Edition – the 2013 reboot of Lara Croft that was later remastered for PS4 and Xbox One.

The game is also available on the original Nintendo Switch, but be careful: there’s no upgrade path, so make sure you buy the right version.

Tomb Raider Definitive Edition on Nintendo Switch 2 runs at 60fps but is missing several graphical features from the PS4 and PS5 versions, such as the game’s infamous hair TressFX technology, which made Lara’s hair look more realistic.

Shadows are also paired down along with vegetation, but performance is steady throughout. It means the Switch 2 version is closer to the original PS3 and Xbox 360 release graphically, just with improved performance and some extra content, which is admittedly disappointing.

Still, Switch 2 owners can at least benefit from gyro and mouse mode controls. However, it seems like both inputs need some work. The sensitivity when using mouse mode is far too high, and gyroscope controls only work in the menus‌. Expect a patch in the future.

Those who have purchased Tomb Raider 1+2 Remastered or Tomb Raider 3+4 Remastered can enjoy a 10% discount on the $19.99 price tag.

Tomb Raider (2013) was widely praised when it was released, and its success led to two sequels: Rise of the Tomb Raider and Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

With Lara’s first outing now available on Nintendo platforms, it’s likely we’ll see Rise of the Tomb Raider and Shadow of the Tomb Raider appear in due course.

Up next: GTA 6 on Nintendo Switch 2 could happen, as Rockstar is reportedly testing the title

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.