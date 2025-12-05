🧽 SpongeBob Krabby Patty Pursuit 2, the sequel to the hit game, is now available on Apple Arcade, featuring a co-op mode

Apple Arcade subscribers can look forward to a smorgasbord of new games this month – and there’s one title in particular that will please fans of a certain yellow sponge.

SpongeBob: Krabby Patty Pursuit is one of the best Apple Arcade games, and its sequel, SpongeBob Krabby Patty Pursuit 2, is now available for download.

The game sees SpongeBob and Plankton put aside their differences to work together as they try to save Bikini Bottom from a devious mastermind. The game features a local co-op mode, so you can play with a friend or family member.

SpongeBob: Krabby Patty Pursuit 2 is joined by four new games, some of which were hugely popular on consoles and PC. PowerWash Simulator is a fan-favorite that sees you washing away your worries using a high-pressure washer, and the Apple Arcade version includes the SpongeBob SquarePants special pack and bonus jobs at no additional cost.

Cult of the Lamb is another highly rated title, and features exclusive content, including new follower forms, decorations, and outfits, along with all existing content updates and paid packs.

Fighting fans can also look forward to playing NARUTO: Ultimate Ninja Storm+, a game based on the massively popular manga and anime series.

If that wasn’t enough content for Apple Arcade subscribers, Apple Vision Pro owners can also enjoy Glassbreakers: Champions of Moss on December 14.

Alongside new releases, updates continue to arrive for some of the biggest games. Sneaky Sasquatch, a top-played game on Apple Arcade since its debut, just received a massive farming town update that lets you plant crops and harvest them for profit.

Apple Arcade is available for $6.99 per month with a one-month free trial. Customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV receive three months of Apple Arcade for free, and it’s also available as part of Apple One’s Individual, Family and Premier monthly plans.

You can enjoy Apple Arcade Originals across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro, and an Apple Arcade subscription gives a family of six unlimited access to all the games in its catalog.

