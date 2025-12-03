(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🍎 Apple makes a lot of different MacBooks

💻 There are versions great for everyone, and some that are more niche-focused

💰 Depending on your needs and budget, it can be tough to decide which to buy

📑 Here’s our breakdown of the best MacBook for you (and where to get the best price)

Apple has been making MacBooks for decades now, and the laptop has greatly evolved over time to take many different shapes and sizes. Some are super thin and light, others are built like tanks to tackle intense workflows. In 2025, Apple has something for everyone in its lineup, whether you’re a general user, a power user, or on a tight budget.

We’ve sifted through all of the MacBooks currently on sale to help you decide which one is right for you. We’re also sharing where we’ve seen the best prices and discounts so you can save some money when it’s time to place your order. Based on our research, here’s what we recommend.

For general users

Apple MacBook Air (M4, 2025)

The best all-around MacBook is Apple’s most recent MacBook Air. Available in two sizes, the laptop has a thin and light design that easily fits in your bag. It’s powered by the M4 chip which delivers exceptional performance, all-day battery life, and enough power for some heavy tasks like complex video editing. You also get a couple of Thunderbolt 4 ports, macOS 26 Tahoe, and a great selection of colors. Whether you need an email/Netflix machine or want to step up your Photoshop game on the go, this laptop checks a lot of boxes (especially for the price).

Starting price : $999

Display sizes : 13.6-inch and 15.3-inch

Storage tiers : 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB

Where to get a good deal: We saw the MacBook Air drop $150 over Black Friday at a variety of retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. Both stores generally have the laptop on sale, too, so it’s easy to save around $100 if you avoid buying directly from Apple.

For those who need extra power

Apple MacBook Pro (M5, 2025)

If you want extra power in your MacBook, the baseline MacBook Pro is the right move. It has a beefier design than the Air with an extra Thunderbolt 4 port, an HDMI port, and an SD card slot, plus a larger 14.2-inch Mini-LED display. The M5 chip packs an extra punch in the performance department to help speed up heavier workflows, and you can configure it with more RAM and storage. It’s a great step-up if you want a laptop similar to the Air with extra performance for a reasonable price.

Starting price : $1,599

Display sizes : 14.2-inch

Storage tiers : 512GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB

Where to get a good deal: The M5 MacBook Pro may have just come out, but you can easily save $200-$250 if you buy it from retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon, where deals seem to be a regular occurrence. Of course, discounts will fluctuate over time, but like the Air, it’s best to avoid buying from Apple if you want to save money.

For extreme power users

Apple MacBook Pro (M4 Pro & M4 Max, 2024)

(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

The most powerful MacBook Pro is our top choice for anyone who needs the most power they can get from their laptop. Featuring Apple’s M4 Pro and M4 Max chips, the performance you can get from this laptop is utterly insane. You can edit videos, photos, produce music, and keep 20 Chrome tabs up at the same time without it choking - trust us, we checked. You also get up to a whopping 8TB of storage and two screen size options.

Starting price : $1,999

Display sizes : 14.2-inch and 16.2-inch

Storage tiers : 512GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, 8TB

Where to get a good deal: A variety of retailers regularly have the MacBook Pro on sale. From B&H Photo to Best Buy, you can easily shave $200-$250 off your purchase if you play your cards right. Check out each retailer before you check out to ensure you’re getting the best price.

For budget shoppers

Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

Apple’s big MacBook Air redesign from 2022 is still a great laptop to this day. After all, it’s the same design that the M4 model is based on, and even though the original version has the older M2 chip, it’s still powerful enough for most tasks. It aces in multitasking, lasting a full day on a charge, and looking good along the way. What’s more, it’s regularly on sale for much cheaper than the newest MacBook Air, which makes it a great choice for those on a strict budget. It’s even great for college students to use for the next four years; my sister’s been using it for the past 3.5 years and has zero complaints about battery life, performance, or otherwise.

Starting price : $799

Display sizes : 13.6-inch

Storage tiers : 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB

Where to get a good deal: The M2 MacBook Air is generally on sale at Best Buy and Walmart, although stock seems to be running low at most retailers. You can also find refurbished models in great condition at a lot of retailers.

For cheapskates and grandparents

Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020)

If you need a MacBook but are on a strict budget, the best option for you is Apple’s M1 MacBook Air. It was one of the first MacBooks to adopt Apple’s M-series processors, delivering longer battery life and better performance than any MacBook Air that came before it. While the design is a bit dated, it still holds up thanks to its slim profile and light weight. It may be over five years old at this point, but users (including my mom) are still loving the solid performance and efficiency of the laptop.

Starting price : $599-$649

Display sizes : 13-inch

Storage tiers : 256GB

Where to get a good deal: Walmart is your best bet if you want to pick up an M1 MacBook Air at a good price. Other retailers have listings for the laptop, but for over a year, Walmart has been the primary place you can find it in stock (and oftentimes on sale).

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.