🙌 Nacon’s new Xbox and PC controller seemingly has it all

🎮 The gamepad builds upon the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro

🖥️ It has an LCD screen, microswitch buttons, and gyro support for PC

👏 The controller also uses Hall effect technology to stop stick drift

Nacon has revealed a new pro controller for Xbox players called the Revolution X Unlimited – and it could give the Xbox Elite Series 2 a run for its money.

The controller builds upon the excellent Nacon Revolution 5 Pro but features eye-catching innovations like an LCD screen for easy and intuitive programming and audio source mixing.

The Nacon Revolution X Unlimited controller also uses Hall effect technology to reduce stick drift and improve precision, and the D-Pad, face buttons and triggers all use microswitches, which is something I loved about the Mobapad Chitu HD and Mobapad M6 HD controllers.

The Revolution X Unlimited maintains the ergonomic design I praised in my Nacon Revolution 5 Pro review, along with the customizable weights, stick heads, stick rings, and direction pads.

The Revolution X Unlimted is also compatible with PC. Competitive players won’t have to worry about latency as it’s around 1-2ms and there’s also gyro support, a feature that’s grown in popularity in recent years for those who like to fine-tune their aim.

(Credit: Nacon)

“Nacon's R&D team has put in an enormous amount of work to design a controller that will meet the expectations of the most demanding gamers,” said Yannick Allaert, head of accessories division at Nacon. “We're very proud to have created an official controller that combines the best of our expertise. The Revolution X Unlimited pushes innovation even further. It is a controller with a unique design and incredible performance.”

The Nacon Revolution X Unlimited will be available in late 2024. No price has been announced, but expect it to cost around $199.99.

