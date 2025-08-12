(Credit: The Shortcut/Nintendo)

🙌 The Nintendo Switch 2 restock crisis is over, with healthy stock levels available at most retailers

📈 The console launched on June 5 and has sold nearly six million units, making it the fastest-selling console ever

📆 A Pokémon Legends: Z-A bundle will release in October, alongside major upcoming games like Metroid Prime 4 and Kirby’s Switch 2 update

💰 Early adopters may benefit from current pricing, as a potential Switch 2 price hike could follow

It seems like only yesterday that we sent out Nintendo Switch 2 restock alerts to our followers, as Nintendo's new console was extremely challenging to find. We helped over 10,000 people get a Switch 2 thanks to our timely notifications, though it seems we can turn our attention to the next piece of in-demand tech.

Since the console launched on June 5, we're now seeing regular and healthy stock levels at almost every retailer. The standalone console is still out of stock at some outlets, which isn't a surprise considering Nintendo pushed the Mario Kart World bundle hard. But Nintendo clearly wasn't joking when it said it was confident there would be enough consoles for the holiday season.

It's no mean feat, considering the Switch 2 is the fastest-selling console of all time. Nintendo announced that the Switch 2 had sold close to six million units since it launched, a figure that's likely been exceeded by now.

Nintendo revealed that a Pokémon Legends: Z-A bundle will release in October, which should prove popular due to the franchise's global and enduring appeal. Fans can also look forward to some pretty big games, including Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, Drag x Drive, Kirby and the Forgotten Land's Switch 2 update, and – potentially – Kirby Air Riders.

Third-party publishers also showed off a range of games coming to Nintendo's console, such as Yakuza Kiwami 2, Madden 26, Persona 3 Reload and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment.

Don’t sleep on the Switch 2

(Credit: The Shortcut)

If you haven't picked up a Nintendo Switch 2 yet, I believe now is the right time to buy it. With Nintendo raising the price of Nintendo Switch consoles and accessories, a Switch 2 price hike could be imminent. As we've seen with PS5 and Xbox, the latest generation of consoles has proven to be cheaper for early adopters – something that historically was never the case.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.