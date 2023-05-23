The Super Mario Bros. Movie has broken another milestone and has now become the third highest-grossing animated movie of all time.

The feel-good film starring Nintendo’s iconic mascot has now leaped over the Incredibles 2 after pulling in a total of $1.248 billion at the global box office. (thanks, The Hollywood Reporter).

That’s a cool $5 billion more than the Incredibles 2 managed, and now Mario’s sights will be on surpassing Frozen and Frozen 2.

Disney’s Frozen films drew in $1.284 billion and $1.45 billion at the global box office respectively, and there’s a chance The Super Mario Bros. Movie could dethrone the first Frozen film, even though it’s now available to rent and buy digitally.

Frozen 2 may be too much of a stretch, however, as it brought in a whopping $1.45 billion when it was released back in 2019.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Super Mario Movie success

🏆 The Super Mario Bros. Movie continues to break records

🤯 It’s now dethroned the Incredibles 2 and is the third highest-grossing animated film of all time

🥉 Nintendo and Illumination’s film now sits just behind Frozen and Frozen 2

🍿 You can now rent and buy The Super Mario Bros. Movie digitally

Mario and Co. held their own even with the release of Fast X and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 running into its third weekend. It placed no.3 domestically with $9.8 million and keeps on climbing the charts. It now sits in 21st place on the list of highest-grossing films.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie became the highest-grossing video game movie of all time and is unlikely to be surpassed. It’s made a tidy profit for Nintendo and Illumination, too, as the film only cost $100m to produce. Jack Black’s Peaches song from the movie was also a hit and broke into the top 5 iTunes song charts.

If Mario mania has swept your household, you should check out the best Mario games for Switch and the Super Mario Bros. Movie toys.