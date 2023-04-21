A free Street Fighter 6 demo is now available on PS5 and PS4, with an Xbox Series X|S and PC demo due to arrive on April 26.

The demo will let you play the first part of the game’s story-based World Tour single-player mode, and make a custom avatar that will carry over to the full game when it releases on June 2 (if you continue to play on the same platform).

Capcom is pitching the World Tour as a big change for the series. In a blog post, the developer wants it to “redefine the scope of what a traditional fighting game is” by “incorporating in-depth RPG elements”. Expect to explore open levels, improve your avatar by leveling up along a skill tree and meet and befriend various characters on the way.

Outside of World Tour, you’ll be able to let them loose against other players’ avatars online. Each one can combine the moves of multiple named characters – like mixing Dhalsim’s style, Zangief’s Screw Piledriver and Ken’s Hadoken – which should make for some pretty weird mash-ups.

Alongside announcing the demo, Capcom also revealed four characters that will be added to the game in the first year after launch: Rashid this summer, A.K.I. this autumn, Akuma in spring next year, and Ed in winter of 2024. All of them will appear as Masters in World Tour.

Street Fighter 6 is one of the most anticipated PS5 games of 2023 and upcoming Xbox Series X games. We got a glimpse of it at last year’s Summer Game Fest and most recently were given another look during a Sony State of Play stream in February.

Will it make its way to our list of the best PS5 games or best Xbox Series X games? Possibly. For now, PlayStation players can check it out through the PlayStation Store.