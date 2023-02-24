Sony’s first State of Play stream for 2023 has been and gone. It was a mixed presentation, spotlighting a few of the year’s major upcoming PS5 games, a handful of smaller indie titles and even a surprise or two along the way.

Hot on the heels of the launch of PSVR 2, Sony announced a bunch more games for its next-gen VR headset, plumping up the current list of PSVR 2 games with a few more exclusives.

We were also given a fresh look at the upcoming Resident Evil 4 remake, which was first revealed during last June’s State of Play, as well as a generous helping of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

These were the main announcements made during the February State of Play.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Headlining the State of Play stream was a deep dive into Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. The trailer showed off a bunch of co-op gameplay, focusing on the varied traversal, combat and abilities of Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark. Developer Rocksteady also put out a behind-the-scenes video diving into the details of each character more closely.

Resident Evil 4 remake

With only a month before its release, the Resident Evil 4 remake received a third trailer, giving us a glimpse of its redesigned environments and enemy Ganados. It also revealed the return of Mercenaries, the series’ add-on game mode that will be released oming as free post-launch DLC, and an upcoming demo that will be hitting PS4 and PS5 sometime soon.

Street Fighter 6

Capcom dropped a new trailer for Street Fighter 6 giving us a fresh look at Zangief, Cammy and new character Lily, who possess proficiency in controlling the wind. Expect to see lots of muscles and hear even more grunts of pain when the game releases on June 2.

Destiney 2: Lightfall

Bungie dropped a new trailer for Destiny 2: Lightfall, the next expansion for its mammoth online shooter that’s due out on the last day of the month. There’s lots of impressive particle effects to see, esoteric lore to make sense of, and a brilliant voiceover from Lance Reddick for your earholes to enjoy.

Baldur’s Gate 3

Larian surprised everyone by not only confirming its much-anticipated RPG Baldur’s Gate 3 will release on August 31 this year, but announced it’s also coming to PS5. The Baldur’s Gate series has long been a PC gaming staple, and its move to console will bring one of this year’s most anticipated RPGs to PlayStation players.

Goodbye Volcano High

Narrative dinosaur adventure Goodbye Volcano High received a release date of June 15, 2023. It follows a group of saurian students as they navigate the angst of graduating high school. This latest trailer also showed off a bunch of the mini-games and characters you’ll encounter.

The Foglands

The Foglands is a survival horror roguelike coming to PSVR 2 later this year. Expect to scavenge loot and fight monsters as you push further into the bowels of a toxic fog. It’ll be coming to SteamVR, too, although this PSVR 2 version takes advantage of the Sense controller’s haptic feedback.

Green Hell VR

Green Hell VR will be hopping from other VR platforms onto PSVR 2 in 2023. An open-world survival game, it casts you into the depths of the Amazon jungle to craft tools and fend off predators as you make your way back to civilization. Again, the developers are promoting the new feedback made possible by the PSVR 2 specs and Sense controllers.

Synapse

If firing powerful handguns in craggy monochromatic environments is more your thing, Synapse should suit. It comes from the team behind PSVR shooters Fracked and Phantom: Covert Ops, and will let you hurl objects, enemies and explosives about the place, so should make good use of its virtual reality capabilities.

Journey to Foundation

Coming as something of a surprise, Isaac Asimov’s classic sci-fi series Foundation will be transformed into a VR narrative adventure. Journey to Foundation will combine gunplay, supernatural abilities and narrative choice. It’s due to release later this year, and the depth of its source material already has us excited.