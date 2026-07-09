👀 An announcement for the Steam Frame’s release date and price is expected soon, potentially today or tomorrow, following the conclusion of the Steam Summer Sale

📅 A July launch is anticipated, supported by recent backend updates and shipments arriving

💰 The device will arrive in 256GB and 1TB configurations, with prices likely starting at $899.99 due to the cost of components like 16GB of RAM

🤞 Pre-orders will likely utilize a reservation and randomized lottery system, consistent with Valve’s past hardware releases.

We’ve been tracking every Steam Frame update and announcement as we patiently wait for Valve to share when we can get our hands on its new VR headset.

The Steam Frame pre-order and release date will reportedly be shared sometime this month, but an announcement could take place as early as today or even tomorrow.

One barrier that has been hindering a Steam Frame release date reveal is the Steam Summer Sale, which began on June 25. However, the sale ends today at July 9, 10am PT, paving the way for a prominent Steam Frame takeover announcement on the Steam store.

Valve would have been reluctant to disrupt its annual sales event, which led many to speculate that a Steam Frame reveal will take place either today, or tomorrow if Valve wants to give itself some breathing room.

More conservative estimates have the Steam Frame release date and price announcement taking place on July 16, July 17, July 27 or even as late as August 2. However, all signs point to a July launch, as we’ve seen several backend updates and even Steam Frame shipments spotted in recent weeks.

As for the Steam Frame price, it’s likely to cost more than we hoped. The Steam Machine’s price has been greatly inflated by the ongoing memory and component crisis, and we’ve seen price hikes for existing products like the PS5 and Xbox Series X reach unthinkable levels.

The Steam Frame will come in two options: a 256GB model and a 1TB model, with the former expected to retail for around $899.99, if not more, and the 1TB exceeding four figures. While it may have less storage capacity than the Steam Machine, the Steam Frame also boasts 16GB of RAM, which is the major cost driver currently.

When Steam Frame pre-orders go live, expect a similar reservation and queue system that Valve employed for the Steam Machine, and later for the Steam Controller. You’ll be able to register your interest for either Steam Frame model, with a randomized lottery determining the model you can buy and whether you’ll be first in the reservation queue or waiting longer.

We’ll be letting The Shortcut subscribers know as soon as the Steam Frame is available to pre-order, so sign up for free today or become a paid subscriber to access exclusive content.

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Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.