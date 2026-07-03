👀 Valve has received another shipment of the Steam Frame into the USA

🙏 The news indicates that we could see the headset launch very soon

🆕 Valve has been updating the Steam backend constantly with internal prep ahead of the headset’s release date

📅 It’s thought we could see the headset arrive as soon as this month

Not a day goes by without us getting closer to the release of the Steam Frame, and we’ve now gotten one of the biggest confirmations that the device is coming soon.

Steam Hardware Updates on X has noted that Valve has received a further shipment of the headset into the US, alongside two more shipments of the Steam Machine.

A follow-up post from the account details that this makes for a total of 14 Steam Frame shipments and that we should expect information “soon” on presumably the VR headset’s release date and pre-order information.

We had similar indications ahead of the Steam Machine and Steam Controller launches, as both were spotted arriving in the US in large quantities ahead of their official announcements.

This is all going on while Valve is undertaking extensive backend work ahead of the headset’s official release – another similarity between the Frame’s release and Valve’s other two devices.

The Steam Frame recently got its first compatible game, for instance, and a more recent update noted the headset’s “Welcome Tour” is showing up in SteamTracking in multiple languages.

We’ve also gotten a range of new details on Steam Frame in recent weeks besides this, thanks to other backend updates, such as new photos of the device and other updates that have added icons for connectivity and an unboxing video, too.

The Steam Frame is anticipated to launch this month, according to insider @SadlyitsBradley, who noted a similar launch timeline to the Steam Machine with the state of Valve’s internal prep for getting the device ready to go.

All of these updates point to a release date announcement drawing ever closer, and it’s thought we might see the headset as soon as the Steam Summer Sale is over on July 9. That means we could be a week or less away from getting more official details on Valve’s latest hardware launch.

Up next: Steam Machine review: PlayStation veteran praises Valve’s gaming PC despite saying it’s ‘hard to recommend’

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.