👀 Localization of the ‘Welcome Tour’ in SteamTracking suggests the Steam Frame VR headset is nearing a public release

📅 Evidence points to an imminent announcement, likely arriving after the Steam Summer Sale concludes on July 9

🤔 New Steam Link-related options have been discovered, possibly indicating integrated streaming technology for the headset

💰 High anticipation remains for the device despite expected pricing concerns, with a potential reservation system likely to be used for pre-orders

New signs have been spotted that point to an imminent release date and pricing announcement for the Steam Frame – which is strongly tipped to launch this month.

A thread on Reddit, as spotted by Chris Mizo on X, shows Steam Frame’s ‘Welcome Tour’ is now showing up in multiple languages on SteamTracking.

According to Mizo, a Welcome Tour getting localized usually happens “when a product is getting prepared for public release.”

However, it seems like Valve is still ironing out the finer details, as Mizo says the wording for the Welcome Tour still looks like a work in progress.

Interestingly, there’s also some new Steam Link-related options, which may be tied to the Steam Frame’s streaming tech.

On Reddit, one user pointed out that we had similar news for the Steam Machine on June 2, and that it launched on June 22. Therefore, a Steam Frame release could take place on July 20.

However, another user believes that if Valve were to follow the same pattern as the Steam Machine and Steam Controller, an announcement could take place even earlier on July 9, 10, 16, 17 27 or August 2, as there won’t be a sale or event during that time.

It seems the consensus is that Valve won’t disrupt the Steam Summer Sale, which runs until July 9, 10am PT, so expect any Steam Frame news to drop after this date.

Despite the Steam Machine’s higher than expected price and middling performance, there’s still excitement about the Steam Frame. Even though the Steam Frame’s price is expected to cost a lot more than we initially thought, Valve’s headset is still on the radar of VR enthusiasts, and even those who may want a private display to enjoy flatscreen games on a massive virtual screen.

We’re continuing to track all the Steam Frame news and announcements ahead of its official reveal, so subscribe to The Shortcut so you know exactly when Steam Frame pre-orders go live. We expect Valve will implement a similar reservation/queue system, as it has with the Steam Machine, to deter scalpers and bots.

Up next: Steam Machine alternatives offer more performance for less money – but they’re missing the point

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.