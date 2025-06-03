📆 Sony's State of Play will air on June 4, one day before the Nintendo Switch 2 release on June 5

👏 The broadcast will run for over 40 minutes, featuring updates on "must-play games" for PS5

👀 Viewers can expect highlights of upcoming PS5 games, including Ghost of Yotei and potential surprises

👉 The event will be streamed on YouTube and Twitch at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm BST / 11pm CEST

Sony will hold a new State of Play broadcast on June 4, one day before the Nintendo Switch 2 release date of June 5.

The timing seems deliberate, as Sony will want to remind PS5 fans that it's far from finished with its console. It may also serve as a timely reminder that Sony is rumored to be working on a PSP 2, though it isn’t expected to be announced just yet.

Nintendo’s upcoming console is obviously taking most of the limelight right now, especially as consumers are still searching for a pre-order before release day. Some customers have also had their Walmart Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order canceled, though there's a chance you can re-order..

Sony’s announcement also comes after a recent price cut for PlayStation consoles, including the first discount on the PS5 Pro. You can save $50 on the souped-up PlayStation 5, which has even become the best play to enjoy previously exclusive Xbox games like Forza Horizon 5 and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

It sounds like this State of Play will be worth tuning in for. Sony has said it will provide updates on "must-play games coming to PS5" and the presentation will run for over 40 minutes. That's plenty of time to deliver an exciting suite of games for PlayStation fans to look forward to.

Expect a fresh look at some of the biggest upcoming PS5 games, including Ghost of Yotei, and hopefully more than a few surprises.

How to watch the State of Play

The State of Play takes place on June 4 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm BST / 11pm CEST. It'll be broadcast on YouTube and Twitch, and we'll be covering the event as it happens over on our State of Play live blog.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.