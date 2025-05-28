💰 Sony has announced a $50 price cut to the PS5 Pro as part of its Days of Play 2025 event

🔜 One analyst has predicted it's the time to pull the trigger on the console before inevitable price rises due to tariffs

📉 The event also encompasses a range of savings and deals on PS5 accessories, and price cuts on the standard console in Europe, the UK and Japan

📆 Sony's Days of Play 2025 event runs from today through June 11

As part of its Days of Play event for this year, Sony has discounted the PS5 Pro for the first time, although you may want to act fast.

As per the PlayStation blog, Sony has made the decision to drop the price of the PS5 Pro console by $50 in its first reduction, alongside a range of other US-specific reductions for PS5 accessories. These include:

$50 USD off PlayStation VR2 and PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle

$30 USD off Pulse Explore wireless earbuds

$30 USD off DualSense Edge wireless controller

$20 USD off Access controller

$20 USD off DualSense wireless controller

Various discounts on PS5 games including Astro Bot, MLB The Show 25, The Last of Us Part II Remastered, and LEGO Horizon Adventures

One analyst has predicted that it's the ideal time to pick up a PS5 Pro if you've been waiting. David Gibson, a Senior Analyst at MST Financial on X believes this is the best time to buy, and may lead to a “surge in sales” before Sony raises prices in the US due to President Trump's tariffs.

Microsoft recently raised the price of Xbox consoles significantly, and many predict it’s only a matter of time before Sony follows suit.

Sony has also discounted the standard PS5 in digital and disc editions in Europe, the UK and Japan as part of this year's Days of Play, with prices starting at €399.99 / £339.99 / ¥65,980.

This makes it cheaper than the Nintendo Switch 2's price tag, although the digital edition console was hit with earlier price rises in Europe and the UK, with the disc edition currently unaffected.

Sony's Days of Play 2025 event also encompasses savings on the Call of Duty 6 PS5 bundle, as well as the addition of bonus games for the catalogue of titles on PlayStation 5, including GTA III: Definitive Edition and Destiny 2: Legacy Collection.

All the discounts are effective from today and run until June 11 at 11:59PM local time in each respective region.

Up next: PS Plus free games: June 2025 list detailed with new PS5 titles

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.