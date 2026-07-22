Samsung just unveiled two new designs for its upcoming smart glasses

The glasses were designed in partnership with Warby Parker and Gentle Monster

They’re similar to the ones we saw back in May during Google I/O

Samsung also detailed some of the glasses’ specs

The rumored “Galaxy Glasses” will be unveiled in full this fall

On top of all the new foldables and smartwatches, Samsung had one more surprise left at Galaxy Unpacked: new smart glasses.

At the tail end of the event, the company debuted two new styles that its upcoming smart glasses will be sold in. The frames were designed in collaboration with Warby Parker and Gentle Monster, two brands that were previously confirmed to be working on Android XR-powered smart glasses back at Google I/O in May.

(Credit: Samsung)

While these likely aren’t the exact glasses we’ll see hit the market, they do give us a good idea of the direction Samsung wants to head with its rumored Galaxy Glasses. The company put it like this in its press release:

Built for these moments, intelligent eyewear brings AI directly into the user’s line of sight, providing timely information and assistance while allowing them to stay engaged with the people, places and tasks around them. Clear controls and safeguards support responsible and secure use, while hands-free access delivers assistance naturally without requiring users to stop what they are doing or turn to another screen.

Privacy and easy access to information seem to be the highest priority for Samsung, which is important. Smart glasses have been under heavy scrutiny lately due to privacy concerns involving the cameras, but it sounds like Samsung will be taking steps to ensure user privacy is at the core of the experience.

Samsung says that the glasses will be offered in different styles and colors, with various lens options available as well. The frames are lightweight and slim, according to the company. From afar, I’d say the glasses look surprisingly normal, but we’ll have to get our hands on them to get a better sense of that.

Samsung also shared some early specs for its upcoming “intelligent eyewear,” which leaks have all but confirmed will be called Galaxy Glasses. They’ll use a Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 chipset to power all the AI features, interactive components, and more. Battery life is said to last nine hours on a full charge, with up to seven additional full charges from the carrying case. The glasses will be powered by Android XR and rely on Gemini integration.

In addition, Samsung says that the glasses will include a camera that can take pictures, they’ll support live translations, real-time directions, context-aware assistance, and even live visual sharing so people on a video call can see what you’re seeing.

The first pair of Samsung smart glasses is expected to hit the market this fall.

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Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.