(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🆕 Samsung has announced two brand new foldables at Galaxy Unpacked 2026

📷 The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra employs an upgraded camera system, a new Snapdragon Elite Gen 5 SoC, and the biggest battery Samsung has fitted to a foldable yet

🪶 The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 uses a new passport-style form factor, moves to two 50MP cameras and is Samsung’s lightest and most portable foldable yet

🆚 Here’s a breakdown of both devices to help you decide which to buy

Samsung has reinvented its foldable lineup for 2026 with a brand new form factor that could prove to be one of its most popular this year.

The new Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Z Fold 8 are both foldable devices, but one is aimed at the pure power user with a more advanced camera system, a bigger screen, larger battery and even more besides.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is designed more around what Samsung calls “immersive discovery”, pairing an all-new passport-style form factor with the same fast SoC as the Ultra, plus a solid camera and battery setup to boot.

Which one is best depends on your needs and what you want to get out of a foldable, but if you need help deciding, we’ve compared Samsung’s latest foldables below.

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Buy the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra if…

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🙏 You want a conventional foldable form factor: It might seem silly to say, but the Z Fold 8 Ultra is technically the only foldable in Samsung’s lineup that sticks with the tried-and-tested book-style form factor. It’s been around long enough that it’s easy to get used to if you’re already in the foldable ecosystem and want to upgrade to a brand new device that makes changes inside, rather than to the outside.

📏 You want a bigger screen: For pure power users, there isn’t a better foldable in Samsung’s lineup than the Z Fold 8 Ultra. It has bigger screens than the standard Z Fold 8, with the unfolded screen essentially being two 6.5-inch screens next to each other. It also reaches a peak brightness of 3,000 nits for impactful highlights and employs the brand’s new Flex Titanium tech for increased durability and lightness.

📷 You want more advanced cameras: The needle hasn’t moved too much on cameras against the Z Fold 7, but it means the Z Fold 8 Ultra sticks with a flagship-grade triple array with a 200MP main sensor, an upgraded 50MP ultrawide and a 10MP 3x telephoto lens. This comes complete with Samsung’s new ProVisual Engine and Advanced AP processing for better low-light photos and video, and the ability to record in 8K on the main and ultrawide lenses.

🔋 You want a bigger battery: Samsung has finally increased the battery capacity against its previous-gen foldables, kitting the Z Fold 8 Ultra out with a 5,000mAh cell that matches the capacity of its latest flagship candybar phones. It says this can help the Ultra foldable last for up to 27 hours on a single charge, plus you get 45W wired fast charging and up to 20W wireless charging.

Buy the Galaxy Z Fold 8 if…

(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🆕 You want the passport-style form factor: The big draw with the Z Fold 8 is the passport-style form factor that makes it unique in the brand’s lineup. It folds the 7.6-inch main display in a landscape orientation, working out to a 4:3 aspect ratio on the main screen in landscape and 3:4 in portrait. Samsung says that works out to a “content native form factor”, making this ideal for productivity, video consumption and more.

🪶 You want Samsung’s lightest foldable yet: Thanks to the device’s ultra-thin display stack, the Z Fold 8 is Samsung’s lightest foldable yet at just 201g, meaning it’s one of the most pocketable handsets of its kind, especially in conjunction with its new form factor that keeps it compact when folded up. The overall profile is completely different to the Ultra model, which is a plus if you want a very pocketable foldable phone.

🤷‍♂️ You don’t mind sacrificing a telephoto lens: One of the Z Fold 8’s more noticeable compromises against the Ultra model is with its camera system. It ships with a 50MP main sensor and a 50MP ultrawide, meaning the main snapper is lacking in resolution and there isn’t a dedicated telephoto lens for optical zoom. For everyday photography, it’s likely to be fine, although we’ll have to see what full testing of the device brings.

💰 You want the theoretically more affordable choice: The Z Fold 8 is cheaper than the Ultra model at $1,899.99, whereas the Z Fold 8 Ultra costs $2,099.99. It’s still a hefty increase over the likes of the Galaxy S26 Ultra, though, and previous Samsung foldables, meaning there is quite a cost to swallow.

🛍️ Samsung Galaxy Z8 preorder deals

Up next: Galaxy Z Fold 8 release date: Everything we know about Samsung’s next foldables

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.