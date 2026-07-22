(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📱 Samsung just announced the Galaxy Z Flip 8

📐 It’s a small upgrade over the Flip 7 with a slightly thinner and lighter body

🎨 It comes in four different colors, and we got to check them all out

👀 Here’s your first look to help you decide which one is right for you

Samsung’s motto with the Galaxy Z Flip 8 seems to be “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” The phone, a successor to last year’s Flip 7, offers minimal upgrades in favor of familiarity. The design looks the same, the specs are marginally better, and the experience of using a Galaxy Z Flip will improve slightly as a result. We got to play around with the phone ahead of Unpacked, and it felt instantly familiar, which is a good thing.

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 will likely become the default flip phone for a lot of people who want to switch to the foldable lifestyle. If that’s you, you’ll want to preorder a Flip 8 to save the most money, especially given the fact that its price went up compared to the Flip 7. Samsung’s preorder deals can save you up to $1,230 depending on the phone you buy and the one you trade in.

But before you pull the trigger on a new Flip 8, you have to pick the color you want. Samsung is shipping the device in four different finishes, all of which are vibrant and look great in-person. Here’s a breakdown of each one to help you decide which is right for you.

🛍️ Samsung Galaxy Z8 preorder deals

⬇️ More Galaxy Z8 Unpacked coverage

Galaxy Z Flip 8 colors

Pink

(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

It’s bright, it’s bold, and it’s very… pink. Samsung’s Pink version of the Galaxy Z Flip 8 is the one to get if you want something that’ll remind you of cotton candy every time you pick it up. The finish pops in person and delivers a fun, whimsical vibe that’ll satisfy anyone who loves to coat everything pink in their lives.

Cream

The Galaxy Z Flip 8’s white finish is called “Cream,” and it leans into a milkier appearance than ever before. Its off-white accent is contrasted with a silver aluminum frame for a premium touch. It’s elegant without being too flashy, and it’s ideal for anyone who like something a little classier than the rest. I found it to be the cleanest-looking phone in Samsung’s lineup, too, given how well it can hide fingerprints.

Graphite

For fans of matte black, there’s Graphite. Samsung’s gunmetal version of the Galaxy Z Flip 8 looks tough in person, and it has a very understated appearance when the cover screen is turned off. It’s perfect if you want to put a case on your phone right away, or if you simply don’t want a phone that screams “hey, look at me!”

Mint (Samsung.com exclusive)

The most vibrant color in Samsung’s lineup has to be Mint. An exclusive to Samsung.com, the color is very vibrant and saturated, giving the Flip 8 a fun look that isn’t often duplicated by any other phone manufacturer. It’s a fresh, inviting finish that can give your daily fit the perfect pop of color you’re looking for. It’s a great reason to skip third-party retailers and take advantage of the deals through Samsung’s website.

Which Galaxy Z Flip 8 color is your favorite?

Between all four finishes, which of these colors do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below!

🛍️ Samsung Galaxy Z8 preorder deals

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.