(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📱 Samsung just announced the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

⏮️ It’s a direct successor to last year’s Fold 7

⚙️ It shares a similar design but with a bigger battery, an improved hinge, and better specs

🎨 It comes in four different colors, and we got to check them all out

👀 Here’s your first look to help you decide which one is right for you

Samsung finally did it: the first Galaxy Z Fold Ultra is here. The new Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is the best of what Samsung can cram into a folding phone, and with a starting price of over $2,000, it could be one of the best (and most expensive) phones of 2026. We got to check out its enhanced design, upgraded camera system, and improved performance ahead of Unpacked, and were left impressed with what we saw.

It’s one of those phones that’s begging to be tested in the real world, and we plan to put it through the wringer once we get our hands on it. Speaking of which, if you want to get your hands on one, Samsung is offering enhanced preorder deals that can save you up to $1,230 on your purchase, which is really sweet.

But before you pull the trigger, you’ve gotta decide which color to go with. Samsung is shipping the Z Fold 8 Ultra in four different finishes this year, all of which look stunning in person. Here’s a breakdown of each one to help you pick.

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⬇️ More Galaxy Z8 Unpacked coverage

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra colors

Violet Shadow

(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Samsung’s flagship color for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is “Violet Shadow,” and it’s a very unique take on the color purple. Instead of just painting the phone a static color, Samsung opted for one that reveals itself in bright lighting. Hold it at the right angle, and you’ll see a sheen of deep violet stretch across the back glass. The aluminum has a hint of the color, too, to complete the look. In most lighting, it has a very dark plum vibe, making it one of the most interesting finishes we’ve seen from the company in years.

Cream

The white version of the Fold 8 Ultra is called “Cream,” and it’s a sharp-looking finish. Like the regular Galaxy Z Fold 8, it leans into a sort of French Vanilla ice cream vibe with its off-white accent, complete with a silver aluminum frame that elevates the appearance. It’s the one to get if you tend to like a generic phone that isn’t boring to look at.

Graphite

Speaking of which, the most generic option here is technically Graphite, but that’s not to say it’s a bad color. Rather. It’s going to make any fan of a matte black phone very happy. This model comes with a sharp gunmetal aluminum frame and color-matched glass, making it look sophisticated and totally badass. It’s a great look for anyone who wants something subtle, tough, and matches the sheer performance of the phone.

Green Shadow (Samsung.com exclusive)

(Credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

My personal favorite of the lineup is Green Shadow. It’s the only model here that’s exclusive to Samsung.com, and it’s totally a reason to skip third-party retailers and order right from Samsung. It has a similar vibe to the Violet Shadow model where it looks like a dark, mossy green at first, then gets more vibrant at certain angles in the right lighting. It’s a stellar colorway, one that feels earthy and understated in a way that can easily stand out in a crowd.

Which Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra color is your favorite?

Between all four colors, which finish are you picking up? Let us know in the comments below!

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Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.