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📱 Samsung has just announced the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra alongside the passport-style Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8 at Galaxy Unpacked 2026

📖 It’s now Samsung’s most premium foldable to date, taking it above last year’s Z Fold 7

📸 The biggest changes are a much-improved ultrawide camera, a bigger battery with faster charging, and a new titanium-reinforced display

👀 If you already own a Z Fold 7, it still holds its own in a lot of ways — here’s whether the upgrades justify moving on

📝 Here’s a breakdown of both devices to help you decide which is the smarter buy

Samsung has launched a brand new flagship foldable as part of its new foldable and flip lineup for Galaxy Unpacked 2026.

The Z Fold 8 Ultra is the brightest, fastest, and most advanced foldable Samsung has made yet, although it comes at a cost against last year’s Z Fold 7 – a phone that Matt and Max called “the new standard for foldable phones” in their review.

However, it may be the case that you can get a deal on last year’s model and want to know what you’d be missing out on if you went for 2025’s flagship Samsung foldable.

Regardless, if you’ve already got the Z Fold 7 and are wondering whether this new Ultra model is worth the extra expense, then we’ve compared Samsung’s latest foldables below.

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Buy the Z Fold 8 Ultra if….

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💪 You want beefier internals: The Z Fold 8 Ultra ships with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy SoC, which is the same processor you’ll find in the Galaxy S26 Ultra, making it the beefiest foldable Samsung has made yet. It also ships with Android 17 and One UI 9 out of the box, rather than launching with last year’s software, complete with the array of new AI features that Samsung has brought to the party.

👷‍♂️ You want the most durable and bright screen Samsung has used on a foldable: The Z Fold 8 Ultra introduces a Flex Titanium display to a Samsung foldable for the first time — a titanium alloy film that supports the OLED panel, said to be a third the width of a human hair yet 20 times more durable than a polymer-based film, alongside a titanium plate underneath for a flatter, more uniform surface. Samsung also says it reduces crease visibility versus previous Folds, and peak brightness rises to 3,000 nits. Combined with a new, lower-effort hinge design — reportedly inspired by Samsung’s Trifold — that needs less pressure to open, it’s pitched as the slimmest, most refined Fold yet.

📷 You want the best cameras: Samsung has slightly upgraded the camera system for the Z Fold 8 Ultra, upgrading the resolution of the ultrawide snapper to 50MP, which is good if you take a lot of wide landscapes. Otherwise, the 200MP main sensor and 10MP telephoto lens are the same, although Samsung has introduced a new ProVisual Engine and Advanced AP processing for better low-light photos and video, and the ability to record in 8K on the main and ultrawide lenses.

🔋 You want a bigger battery: Samsung has upgraded the battery capacity of the Z Fold 8 Ultra to a 5000mAh cell, which is the biggest battery it’s put in a foldable yet – and also keeps parity with the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Samsung rates this handset to go for up to 27 hours of video playback on a charge, plus you get 45W wired fast charging and up to 20W wireless charging for getting juice back into the device.

Buy/Keep the Z Fold 7 if….

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📖 You’re happy with the book-style foldable form factor: The Z Fold 8 Ultra doesn’t move the needle much on the established foldable form factor, as the two handsets are virtually identical to hold. The Z Fold 8 Ultra is technically the slimmest yet, but the dimensions of the phones are essentially identical with similar weights, too. You might want to look to the standard Z Fold 8 if you want a different foldable experience.

🤷‍♂️ You’re not fussed about a slightly brighter or tougher screen: Both phones use the same size and resolution display, so you’re not losing any sharpness by sticking with the Z Fold 7. The Z Fold 8 Ultra’s Flex Titanium construction brings a bump to peak brightness and durability, plus the crease is less visible, but the actual viewing experience — panel size, resolution, refresh rate — is virtually unchanged.

👍 You’re happy with 3x optical zoom either way: Samsung hasn’t touched the telephoto camera between generations — both phones use the same 10MP, 3x optical zoom lens. If zoom performance is the deciding factor for you, there’s no reason to pay more for the Fold 8 Ultra, since you’ll get identical results here on last year’s phone.

💰 You don’t want to spend out another $2,099 on a new foldable: Prices have risen slightly against last year’s $1,999 price tag that Samsung charged for the Z Fold 7, and it remains a very capable phone with beefy performance, strong cameras and good battery life that can be picked up for much less than the new model, owing to used deals or simply because it’s now a generation old. The upgrades to this new ‘Ultra’ model are a little more iterative in that respect, and if you haven’t used your existing phone to its full potential in the last year, the new ‘Ultra’ may be wasted on you.

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Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.