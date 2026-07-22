(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📱 Samsung just announced the Galaxy Z Fold 8

📐 It’s much shorter and wider than any previous Galaxy Fold smartphone

🎨 It comes in four different colors, and we got to check them all out

👀 Here’s your first look to help you decide which one is right for you

Samsung is going for something radically different with the new Galaxy Z Fold 8. It has a much different look than what we’re used to seeing, with a shorter and wider form factor compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. In person, the phone is even shorter than you’d expect, and we thought it was an exciting change in our Z Fold 8 hands-on.

With dual rear cameras, flagship specs, and two spacious displays for watching all of your favorite content, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is one of the most exciting foldables of the year. If you’ve been eyeing it up and want to make it your next smartphone, you can save up to $1,230 by preordering it ahead of its launch.

But the bigger question is which color is right for you. After all, Samsung is offering it in four distinct colorways this year, all of which look really sharp in-person. After getting to experience each of them, here’s a breakdown of each Galaxy Z Fold 8 color to help you decide which one you should go with.

🛍️ Samsung Galaxy Z8 preorder deals

⬇️ More Galaxy Z8 Unpacked coverage

Galaxy Z Fold 8 colors

Lavender

(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

The flagship color for the Galaxy Z Fold 8, this floral finish is both vibrant and pastel enough to blend in perfectly with your wardrobe and aesthetic. It manages to stick out but not like a sore thumb - more like a bouquet of flowers in an otherwise desolate room. It’s by far one of the best purples that Samsung has shipped on a smartphone, with a color-matched aluminum frame and everything.

Cream

If there were ever a phone color that should be called “Cream,” it’s this one. There’s something about the finish that looks just like French Vanilla ice cream, minus the specks of vanilla bean. This off-white color scheme is less boring than a traditional silver or white, making it more expressive and eye-catching as a result. If you want something less pronounced but still unique, this is the shade for you.

Graphite

Samsung always knows how to pull off a gunmetal gray, and the Graphite version of the Z Fold 8 is no exception. While boring in comparison to the other colors in Samsung’s lineup, the Graphite version of the Fold 8 is exactly what fans of a matte black smartphone want: it’s dark, the aluminum frame is even darker, and it’s subtle enough to look both sophisticated and understated.

Pistachio (Samsung.com exclusive)

(Credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

Samsung went with all-green for the exclusive colors sold on its website, and the one coming to the Fold 8 is “Pistachio.” It’s a vibrant green that doesn’t feel oversaturated or unpleasing to the naked eye. Instead, it’s playful and a bit earthy. It falls perfectly in line with the other vibrant hues in the Fold 8’s lineup, giving you a great option if you want your next smartphone to truly stand out from the crowd.

Which Galaxy Z Fold 8 color is for you?

Out of all four different finishes, which Fold 8 color are you picking up? Let us know in the comments below!

🛍️ Samsung Galaxy Z8 preorder deals

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.