Kevin Lee / The Shortcut

📳 Samsung’s next Galaxy Z Fold is reportedly called the “Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition”

📏 Rumors indicate that it’ll come with big screens and a thinner design

🇰🇷 We expect it only be sold in Korea and China

Our Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 review is done, but we may have one more foldable to test soon. Rumors have indicated that Samsung has been working on a second Galaxy Z Fold device for 2024, and now, we have a name for the mysterious device: the “Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition.”

That’s according to infamous leaker Evan Blass who revealed it in a post on X, which also confirms the previous rumored names (“Galaxy Z Fold Slim” and “Galaxy Z Fold Ultra”) are incorrect. Blass has been leaking accurate information about upcoming smartphones for years, so it might be worth taking this leak with more than a grain of salt.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a special edition of a Samsung device. The company has a dedicated line of products called “Fan Edition” that offer similar experiences to their high-end counterparts but for less money. The Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition will take a similar approach, only going in the opposite direction and making the Z Fold experience better than what you’d find on the Z Fold 6, or at least to an extent.

What is the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition?

The mysterious Galaxy Z Fold device will boast the biggest displays ever on a Galaxy Z device, according to The Elec. The cover screen will grow from 6.2 inches to 6.5 inches, while the inner screen will go from 7.6 inches to 8 inches. This information was further corroborated by Blass, who hinted at those sizes in a follow-up post to X.

The device’s thickness will shrink down to 5.6mm instead of 6.1mm, making it one of Samsung’s thinnest devices to date. In order to accommodate the slim form factor, the device will drop S Pen support, which would admittedly be weird given the fact that every Z Fold since the Galaxy Z Fold 4 has supported the S Pen.

We also don’t know what kind of specs the device will include, but if it’s anything like the regular Galaxy Z Fold 6, you can expect the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, a big battery, Android 14, and triple cameras, the last of which performed well in our Galaxy Z Fold 6 camera test.

When does the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition come out?

It seems that this new version of the Galaxy Z Fold will only be sold in Korea and China, and it’ll likely cost more than the Z Fold 6, which starts at $1,899. The phone will be announced on September 25, according to Android Authority, so we don’t have much longer to wait to finally see this oddity of a foldable.

No word on a special edition of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 or Galaxy Watch Ultra, although we’ve previously reported that a Galaxy Tab S10 tablet is said to be coming at the same launch event.