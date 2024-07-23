(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Samsung might hold a third event this year in October to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim as a thinner and larger screen foldable and two new Galaxy Tab S10 tablets.

Ice Universe, a well-known tech leaker on Weibo posted potential details of Samsung’s next big announcement event. The post on the Chinese social media site also detailed that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim may feature a wider cover screen, slimmer design, same Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, but drop S-pen support. That last bit seems baffling as the S-pen is a signature Samsung feature that sets its foldable apart from those from Oppo, OnePlus, Motorola, and Google.

If the rumors are true, the Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 Slim may launch in South Korea and China only, and it could be rebranded as the Galaxy W25.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (credit: Samsung)

Max Jambor leaked a snippet of video featuring a Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 tablet for this coming October 2024. Previous rumors on AllAround-PC suggested that Samsung would only announce a Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and Tab S10+, leaving the regular Galaxy Tab S10 out of the new tablet series.

Based on what we’ve seen from the leaked video Samsung won’t heavily redesign its tablets this year. However, Samsung will reportedly use MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processors instead of Qualcomm chips for the first time on its tablets.

It’s too early to call how performance on Samsung’s premium tablets might be affected by this change in processor companies, but we’ve seen demos of MediaTek’s high-performance chips at MWC 2024 and they should be able to handle all the generative and logic AI processing Samsung needs for Galaxy AI.

It's too early to call how performance on Samsung's premium tablets might be affected by this change in processor companies, but we've seen demos of MediaTek's high-performance chips at MWC 2024 and they should be able to handle all the generative and logic AI processing Samsung needs for Galaxy AI.

Via 9to5Google and HTTech

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam