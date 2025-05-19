(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📱 Samsung is reportedly working on a new titanium hinge for the Galaxy Z Fold 7

🪨 The hinge will make the phone more durable over time

👀 The stronger hinge design could also come to Samsung’s tri-fold phone

❌ The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is not expected to get the new hardware

📅 Samsung will reportedly announce the Z Fold 7 this July

Samsung might give its next foldable a stronger hinge design. That’s according to a report from The Elec, which claims the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will get a stronger titanium design that’ll help make the device more durable. It’s similar to what Motorola did with the Razr Ultra. Meanwhile, the new hinge could also come to Samsung’s upcoming tri-fold device, currently known as the Galaxy G Fold.

The titanium hinge will allow Samsung to make the Z Fold 7 thinner than the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Recent reports suggest the device could be the thinnest foldable we’ve seen yet, which would make the new hinge a necessity. The device could be a mere 3.9mm thin when open, beating the Oppo Find N5 which measures just 4.21mm when open.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 will also come with bigger screens than the Fold 6, according to rumors. There will reportedly be a 6.5-inch outer screen and an 8-inch folding screen with a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor under the hood, 12GB of RAM, and One UI 8. It’ll also have triple rear cameras.

Samsung will reportedly take the same titanium hinge and apply it to the new Galaxy G Fold, which is expected to fold twice and open to a much larger tablet-sized display. As of now, it sounds like the device could ship by the end of 2025, but other reports suggest it could be pushed to 2026.

Where the new hinge will be missing is on the Galaxy Z Flip 7. The Elec says Samsung isn’t expected to include the new design on its flip phone, which might not be a big deal considering the phone is expected to finally get a 4-inch cover screen. That’s a big enough upgrade to get people excited about Samsung’s flip phone, so it’s probably fine that the stronger hinge will be exclusive to the Z Fold 7, at least for this year.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 this July. We’re paying close attention to leaks and rumors as they pop up, so stay tuned.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.