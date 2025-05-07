(Credit: OnLeaks / Android Headlines)

🤏 Samsung could ship the thinnest foldable ever this year

📱 The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is rumored to measure just 3.9mm when open

📐 That’s way thinner than previous leaks suggesting it would be 4.5mm thin

📖 The current thinnest foldable is the Oppo Find N5 at 4.21mm when open

📅 Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 7 this summer

Samsung might have a surprise up its sleeve for 2025. The company’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 is said to be just 3.9mm thin when open, according to a rumor from known-leaker Ice Universe. That would make it the thinnest foldable ever, beating this year’s Oppo Find N5, which measures just 4.21mm when open. It would also beat out this year’s Motorola Razr phones, which are also impressively thin.

Previous rumors have pegged the Z Fold 7 as being around 4.5mm thin when open, when is also quite impressive for any smartphone. However, Ice Universe suggests Samsung will go even further and dip below 4 mm for the first time on a smartphone. When folded up, the device will be around 8.9mm thick, which is just under a millimeter thicker than the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Ice Universe also reveals the battery capacity of the Z Fold 7 in their leak. Samsung might include a 4,400mAh cell in the device, using upgraded silicone-carbon battery technology to keep the size of the battery down and density up. The same tech could also be used in the Galaxy Z Flip 7, which is rumored to include a 4,300mAh cell.

While we’ve seen leaks from Ice Universe in the past that have proven to be accurate, it’s important to take this with a grain of salt. This is the first time we’re hearing the Galaxy Z Fold 7 thickness could be this low, and for the most part, every other leak we’ve seen has suggested it wouldn’t be much thinner than last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 6. Of course, we’ll be keeping a close eye on this story as it develops.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to come with larger screens than last year, with a 6.5-inch outer screen and an 8-inch folding screen. As for specs, the device is rumored to come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, 12GB of RAM, and One UI 8 powered by Android 16. It’ll also have triple rear cameras.

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 7 this July, if previous launches are any indication. Subscribe so you don’t miss any of our coverage.

