We last saw the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge up close at MWC 2025 in Barcelona (Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

🚀 The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date has been confirmed

📆 Samsung’s virtual Unpacked is Monday, May 12, 2025, at 8 pm ET

📐 We’ll finally know the size and specs of this ultra-thin phone

🍎 Apple’s rumored iPhone 17 Air is likely to be its biggest challenger

The ultra-thin smartphone trend will kick off on Monday, May 12 at 8 pm ET, when Samsung hosts its virtual Unpacked event to re-introduce the Galaxy S25 Edge.

Sure, we’ve seen the ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Edge twice this year – when we started our Galaxy S25 Ultra review in January at Samsung’s last in-person Unpacked event, and when we got up close at MWC 2025. We’re also pretty sure we know the S25 Edge specs, colors, and pre-order details based on several leaks.

But we haven’t had hands-on time or seen the final specs. That should change on Monday night, as Samsung has scheduled a virtual Unpacked event for 8 pm ET. Previous rumors suggested that the reveal would take place on May 13, and that’s still partially true, as it’ll be the next day in Korea by that time.

Samsung is openly naming the S25 Edge as the subject of Monday’s launch event. It’s also two months too soon for the rumored Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7.

Samsung’s S25 Edge is a bellwether

This is how thin the phone looks in person (Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

Samsung’s super skinny Android phone will beat the rumored iPhone 17 Air by four months, as Apple is expected to introduce its ultra-thin phone in September at the iPhone 17 launch event.

The S25 Edge will give us an early preview of the sacrifices that companies will have to make in order to get their smartphones so thin. Samsung is teasing that the Edge will have a 200MP camera, but it won’t have the most cameras or the largest battery. Will consumers take to this size vs. specs trade-off?

We’ll have S25 Edge pre-order information and news from the nighttime virtual Unpacked event. Samsung is already teasing a $50 Samsung credit toward “the next Galaxy device” if you register interest ahead of the big reveal.