(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

📱 Samsung could announce the Galaxy S25 Edge on May 13

📅 A new Italian teaser has leaked, hinting at the date

🔎 The phone originally debuted at Unpacked in January but remains a mystery

🤏 It’s expected to come with flagship specs crammed into a super-thin design

Samsung could formally introduce the Galaxy S25 Edge on May 13. That’s according to a leak posted by Evan Blass on X. In a since-removed teaser image, the caption “Beyond slim” sat alongside the date of “13 maggio 2025,” which translates from Italian to May 13, 2025. We only expect Samsung to release one device this year that capitalizes on being slim, and that’s the S25 Edge.

(Screenshot: Evan Blass / X)

The S25 Edge has experienced some delays since it was unveiled at Unpacked alongside the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Ultra. Rumors suggested that Samsung couldn’t quite pin-point when to launch the phone, with some reports suggesting some time in April while others said it would be pushed all the way back to June. Now, it seems like the phone will at least get a formal introduction this month where we’ll learn everything about it, then a launch quickly afterward.

In classic Shortcut fashion, we’ll be tracking Galaxy S25 Edge pre-order availability, so you’ll want to subscribe if you want to get your hands on one.

We’ve seen the Galaxy S25 Edge’s slim design a handful of times now. We got up close and personal with it at MWC 2025, then saw it leak in a hands-on video shortly afterward. We’ve also see the S25 Edge colors that will be offered. While we don’t have exact dimensions, the S25 Edge is expected to be about 5.84mm thin, much thinner than most smartphones but a tad thicker than the rumored iPhone 17 Air.

Rumors say the S25 Edge will come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, a primary 200MP camera coupled with a second lens on the back, and a battery around 3,786mAh. Under the hood, we expect the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage.

It’s unclear how much the phone will cost, but if this May 13 rumor is true, we won’t have to wait much longer to find out.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.