(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

📱 Samsung has reportedly delayed the Galaxy S25 Edge

📅 The phone is now expected to come out in May or June

🌸 Samsung originally planned to release it in mid-April

🤔 It’s not clear what caused the delay beyond an internal schedule re-evaluation

🤳 The phone originally debuted at Unpacked in January and made an appearance at MWC 2025

Samsung is supposed to release the Galaxy S25 Edge soon, but it seems like we’ll be waiting longer than we thought.

The ultra-thin phone is now rumored to ship sometime in May or June, according to new rumors from multiple sources including leakers Ice Universe and Max Jambor on X. ETNews corroborates the same information, claiming that Samsung had a “need to reexamine the schedule” for its release. This comes nearly three months after the device was unveiled during Unpacked alongside the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra.

With a June release, the S25 Edge would ship roughly a month before we expect the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 to come out. Two major launches back-to-back aren’t very common, so it’s unclear whether Samsung will try to ship the Edge in May to avoid that issue or if the Galaxy Z series will be pushed back to August like it was in years past.

The delayed release schedule also means a change in how Samsung will re-introduce the S25 Edge, according to ETNews. The company’s original plan was to host an in-person event, but it seems now that everything will happen online.

The phone has leaked a couple of times in the last few weeks, with the full line of Galaxy S25 Edge colors and a hands-on video surfacing. We know this will be one of Samsung’s thinnest phones to date, measuring around 5.84mm thick. It’ll take on the iPhone 17 Air directly, which is said to be around 5.5mm thick.

Samsung has yet to confirm any specs pertaining to the S25 Edge, but leaks have pointed to a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, dual rear cameras with a 200MP main lens, a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage (if not more). There will also reportedly be a 3,786mAh battery. It could wind up costing around $1,000.

We’ll let you know if we hear anything else regarding the S25 Edge release date. Stay tuned.

Max Buondonno is Editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.