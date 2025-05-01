(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

📱 Specs for the Galaxy S25 Edge have surfaced in a new leak

📺 The phone will reportedly come with a 6.7-inch screen, the Snapdragon 8 Elite, and a tiny battery

📅 Samsung originally unveiled the phone at Unpacked in January but has yet to launch it

🤏 It’ll be one of the company’s thinnest phones at just 5.85mm thick

⏳ The device is expected to be formally introduced later this month

The specs in the Galaxy S25 Edge might’ve just leaked in full. A new report from WinFuture claims to reveal the internals of Samsung’s ultra-thin smartphone, which we expect to be formally introduced on May 13. The specs align with what we’ve seen leak in the past, and what we’ve assumed would come to the device. Spoiler alert: it’ll be very closely specced to the Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra, except in the battery department.

📱 Pretty screen. Alongside a slew of renders revealing the Galaxy S25 Edge colors, WinFuture confirms a lot of specs we’ve seen leak out in the past. That starts with the display, which is expected to measure 6.7 inches and feature a 3120x1440 resolution. It’ll rely on AMOLED technology for visuals, and it’ll most likely have a 120Hz refresh rate.

💪 Solid internals. The device itself is said to be 5.85mm thick, making it one of Samsung’s thinnest phones of all time and a smidge thicker than the rumored 5.5mm iPhone 17 Air. It’ll weigh around 163 grams, which will make it very easy to hold for long periods of time. Inside, the phone is said to come with the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor, which is a hair faster than the regular 8 Elite found in phones like the OnePlus 13. It’ll be paired with 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and Android 15 with One UI 7.

📸 Promising cameras. WinFuture corroborates previous we’ve seen suggesting the S25 Edge will come with a primary 200MP rear camera, coupled with a 12MP ultra-wide. You’ll also get Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and an IP68 certification for water and dust resistance.

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

🔋 A small battery. The biggest downside to the S25 Edge seems to be the battery. WinFuture reports that the battery will only be 3,900mAh, which suggests the phone won’t last that long on a charge given the rest of the specs. Samsung could be including some efficiency improvements we haven’t heard about yet, but that doesn’t seem likely. At least on paper, it’s hard to say that the S25 Edge will have reliable endurance. We’ll have to test the phone to find out.

📅 The launch is coming soon. WinFuture says the S25 Edge will ship in Titanium Jet Black, Titanium Icy Blue, and Titanium Silver. It’ll cost around 1,249 Euro, which translates to about $1,410. Whether that’s the actual price of the phone has yet to be seen, but it would make the phone more expensive than the S25 Ultra. We likely won’t have long until we find out - Samsung is said to reveal the phone on May 13, which is less than two weeks away.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.